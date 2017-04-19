Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Minicom
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Minicom
ID: SSA:2017-108-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Mi, 19. April 2017, 09:35
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7467

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  minicom (SSA:2017-108-01)

New minicom packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/minicom-2.7.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  Fix an out of bounds data access that can lead to remote code execution.
  This issue was found by Solar Designer of Openwall during a security audit
  of the Virtuozzo 7 product, which contains derived downstream code in its
  prl-vzvncserver component.
  For more information, see:
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7467
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
minicom-2.7.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
minicom-2.7.1-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 13.0 package:
b7197571bc25f6272a49e016e75260c0  minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack13.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
5f90a004fd56dfde61e4edccc6600bf6  minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz

Slackware 13.1 package:
e719abf9c97fb624c2158d119b29a8e3  minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack13.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
d096a62153dbca10477ce9c5b7f3e4cd  minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz

Slackware 13.37 package:
30b55c08506d65aeb34f788bcf92bbd2  minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
366d9f36aa9126d561493c9c1ee59b8f  minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware 14.0 package:
e02ca4c7e052a60297487d54cea1563e  minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
9b6997e949b872e539d9e20be11c3824  minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
3ea4b0a6a5161670203b56b8aa0c091b  minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
fb5e623fffc45aadf7fe97264e761fd9  minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
7de4ed4ba12b1868012b2a62365ca441  minicom-2.7.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
86031667476f918e824257bbf6d5d05e  minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
b41864d475ac9958efe9dd5e48dbddbe  a/minicom-2.7.1-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
cba988ccb02f9f8772488928094ed297  a/minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg minicom-2.7.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlj27BkACgkQakRjwEAQIjMa1gCggd1Fmt3OIcjMHYM8gvRqF3eX
CRIAoIuJtuWZm5yAl8vHH/KlbyghoHdI
=/FGv
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
