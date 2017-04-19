|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Minicom
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Minicom
|ID:
|SSA:2017-108-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Mi, 19. April 2017, 09:35
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7467
|
Originalnachricht
|
[slackware-security] minicom (SSA:2017-108-01)
New minicom packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/minicom-2.7.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
Fix an out of bounds data access that can lead to remote code execution.
This issue was found by Solar Designer of Openwall during a security audit
of the Virtuozzo 7 product, which contains derived downstream code in its
prl-vzvncserver component.
For more information, see:
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7467
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
minicom-2.7.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
minicom-2.7.1-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg minicom-2.7.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
|
|