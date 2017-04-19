Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Minicom



[slackware-security] minicom (SSA:2017-108-01)



New minicom packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,

14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/minicom-2.7.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

Fix an out of bounds data access that can lead to remote code execution.

This issue was found by Solar Designer of Openwall during a security audit

of the Virtuozzo 7 product, which contains derived downstream code in its

prl-vzvncserver component.

For more information, see:

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7467

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 13.0:

minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:

minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.1:

minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:

minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.37:

minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:

minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

minicom-2.7.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

minicom-2.7.1-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 13.0 package:

b7197571bc25f6272a49e016e75260c0 minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:

5f90a004fd56dfde61e4edccc6600bf6 minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware 13.1 package:

e719abf9c97fb624c2158d119b29a8e3 minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:

d096a62153dbca10477ce9c5b7f3e4cd minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware 13.37 package:

30b55c08506d65aeb34f788bcf92bbd2 minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:

366d9f36aa9126d561493c9c1ee59b8f minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware 14.0 package:

e02ca4c7e052a60297487d54cea1563e minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

9b6997e949b872e539d9e20be11c3824 minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

3ea4b0a6a5161670203b56b8aa0c091b minicom-2.7.1-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

fb5e623fffc45aadf7fe97264e761fd9 minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

7de4ed4ba12b1868012b2a62365ca441 minicom-2.7.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

86031667476f918e824257bbf6d5d05e minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

b41864d475ac9958efe9dd5e48dbddbe a/minicom-2.7.1-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

cba988ccb02f9f8772488928094ed297 a/minicom-2.7.1-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg minicom-2.7.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



