|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
|ID:
|DSA-3830-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mi, 19. April 2017, 09:37
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7868
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7867
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3830-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
April 19, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : icu
CVE ID : CVE-2017-7867 CVE-2017-7868
Debian Bug : 860314
It was discovered that icu, the International Components for Unicode
library, did not correctly validate its input. An attacker could use
this problem to trigger an out-of-bound write through a heap-based
buffer overflow, thus causing a denial of service via application
crash, or potential execution of arbitrary code.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 52.1-8+deb8u5.
For the upcoming stable (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions,
these problems have been fixed in version 57.1-6.
We recommend that you upgrade your icu packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlj3ASUACgkQEL6Jg/PV
nWQ+2gf/R62V8NNv/1e8fqkv6gOWDanKk0lhJvi6a7O6QyZI9JzZTlnoZ4nIFU4+
NEAfW6zLwp6bP7M+TpSIgtdcu7s1tzsn+hyInq1tHk9eeZ1hFlQQeC/ia4cE+VzH
Uej8IiXMtcsissTeEJoC8Tgy6V4kC7NHOkSKx470P/7+DZsXQ14qj2RVytvuxTjE
Y9TFW+BTGlWppZJl0ywb8mWBsQu2gStBUbvLAhIDpqN9Q7LnNvj2Zotu4ERFFr1G
r2nahvjE3RO27kkM64yvZF+dL23byYQqokjqP//JtnnLGletz/y2WviaNfpmldJb
4Gik5wqyryvaMzMEl9VjDESrzvmz/A==
=6A8M
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|