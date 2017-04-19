Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
ID: DSA-3830-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 19. April 2017, 09:37
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7868
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7867

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3830-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Sebastien Delafond
April 19, 2017                        https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : icu
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-7867 CVE-2017-7868
Debian Bug     : 860314

It was discovered that icu, the International Components for Unicode
library, did not correctly validate its input. An attacker could use
this problem to trigger an out-of-bound write through a heap-based
buffer overflow, thus causing a denial of service via application
crash, or potential execution of arbitrary code.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 52.1-8+deb8u5.

For the upcoming stable (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions,
these problems have been fixed in version 57.1-6.

We recommend that you upgrade your icu packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlj3ASUACgkQEL6Jg/PV
nWQ+2gf/R62V8NNv/1e8fqkv6gOWDanKk0lhJvi6a7O6QyZI9JzZTlnoZ4nIFU4+
NEAfW6zLwp6bP7M+TpSIgtdcu7s1tzsn+hyInq1tHk9eeZ1hFlQQeC/ia4cE+VzH
Uej8IiXMtcsissTeEJoC8Tgy6V4kC7NHOkSKx470P/7+DZsXQ14qj2RVytvuxTjE
Y9TFW+BTGlWppZJl0ywb8mWBsQu2gStBUbvLAhIDpqN9Q7LnNvj2Zotu4ERFFr1G
r2nahvjE3RO27kkM64yvZF+dL23byYQqokjqP//JtnnLGletz/y2WviaNfpmldJb
4Gik5wqyryvaMzMEl9VjDESrzvmz/A==
=6A8M
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

1
Do­cker stellt Mo­by-Pro­jekt vor

0
Ker­nel 3.18 lebt wei­ter

0
PS3-E­mu­la­tor RPCS3 ver­bes­sert Li­nu­x-Un­ter­stüt­zung

0
Mo­zil­la stellt Fi­re­fox-Al­pha­ver­sio­nen ein

23
Vi­cen­za steigt auf Linux um

0
Sci­en­ti­fic Linux 6.9 frei­ge­ge­ben

12
De­bi­an sorgt sich um in Ruß­land in­haf­tier­ten Ent­wick­ler

0
Open Edu­ca­ti­on Day 2017 in Brugg

12
Chris Lamb zum De­bi­an-Pro­jekt­lei­ter ge­wählt

98
Ubu­ntu 17.04 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung