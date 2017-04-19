Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ming
Name: Mehrere Probleme in ming
ID: FEDORA-2017-d43d46f1ca
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mi, 19. April 2017, 12:53
Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-d43d46f1ca

2017-04-19 03:08:24.315919

Name        : ming

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 0.4.8

Release     : 1.fc25

URL         : http://www.libming.org/

Summary     : A library for generating Macromedia Flash files

Description :

Ming is a library for generating Macromedia Flash files (.swf), written in C,

and includes useful utilities for working with .swf files.



Release 0.4.8 (no ABI or API changes)    * Add PHP7 compatibility   * Fix C++

output of disassembler   * Fix heap overflows in parser.c (CVE-2017-7578)   *

Avoid division by zero in listmp3 when no valid frame was found
 (CVE-2016-9265)

* Don't try printing unknown block (CVE-2016-9828)   * Parse Protect
 tag's

Password as string (CVE-2016-9827)   * Check values before deriving malloc

parameters from them in parser.c (CVE-2016-9829)   * Make readString() stop

reading string past buffer's end   * Return EOF when reading unsigned
 values

hits end of memory backed buffer   * Exit immediately when unexpected EOF is
 by

fgetc() in utility programs (CVE-2016-9831)   * Fix using EOF marker -1 value
 as

a valid flag byte (CVE-2016-9266)   * Fix division by zero sample rate due to

global buffer overflow (CVE-2016-9264, CVE-2016-9265)

  [ 1 ] Bug #1438687 - CVE-2016-9264 CVE-2016-9265 CVE-2016-9266 CVE-2016-9827
 CVE-2016-9828 CVE-2016-9829 CVE-2016-9831 ming: Multiple security vulnerabilities [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438687

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade ming' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

