Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libxml2

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-a3a47973eb

2017-04-19 03:08:24.317130

Name : libxml2

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.9.4

Release : 2.fc25

URL : http://xmlsoft.org/

Summary : Library providing XML and HTML support

Description :

This library allows to manipulate XML files. It includes support

to read, modify and write XML and HTML files. There is DTDs support

this includes parsing and validation even with complex DtDs, either

at parse time or later once the document has been modified. The output

can be a simple SAX stream or and in-memory DOM like representations.

In this case one can use the built-in XPath and XPointer implementation

to select sub nodes or ranges. A flexible Input/Output mechanism is

available, with existing HTTP and FTP modules and combined to an

URI library.



Update Information:



Update to latest upstream release, includes several security related fixes.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1395609 - CVE-2016-9318 libxml2: XML External Entity

vulnerability

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395609

[ 2 ] Bug #1384424 - CVE-2016-4658 libxml2: Use after free via namespace node

in XPointer ranges

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384424

[ 3 ] Bug #1358641 - CVE-2016-5131 chromium-browser: use-after-free in

libxml

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1358641

[ 4 ] Bug #1338711 - CVE-2016-1762 libxml2: Heap-based buffer-overread in

xmlNextChar

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1338711

[ 5 ] Bug #1338708 - CVE-2016-1834 libxml2: Heap-buffer-overflow in

xmlStrncat

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1338708

[ 6 ] Bug #1338706 - CVE-2016-1840 libxml2: Heap-buffer-overflow in

xmlFAParserPosCharGroup

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1338706

[ 7 ] Bug #1338705 - CVE-2016-1838 libxml2: Heap-based buffer overread in

xmlPArserPrintFileContextInternal

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1338705

[ 8 ] Bug #1338703 - CVE-2016-1839 libxml2: Heap-based buffer overread in

xmlDictAddString

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1338703

[ 9 ] Bug #1338702 - CVE-2016-1836 libxml2: Heap use-after-free in

xmlDictComputeFastKey

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1338702

[ 10 ] Bug #1338701 - CVE-2016-4449 libxml2: Inappropriate fetch of entities

content

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1338701

[ 11 ] Bug #1338700 - CVE-2016-4448 libxml2: Format string vulnerability

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1338700

[ 12 ] Bug #1338696 - CVE-2016-1837 libxml2: Heap use-after-free in

htmlPArsePubidLiteral and htmlParseSystemiteral

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1338696

[ 13 ] Bug #1338691 - CVE-2016-1835 libxml2: Heap use-after-free in

xmlSAX2AttributeNs

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1338691

[ 14 ] Bug #1338686 - CVE-2016-4447 libxml2: Heap-based buffer underreads due

to xmlParseName

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1338686

[ 15 ] Bug #1338682 - CVE-2016-1833 libxml2: Heap-based buffer overread in

htmlCurrentChar

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1338682

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libxml2' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

