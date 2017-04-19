|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in qemu
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in qemu
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-01925dba3c
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 19. April 2017, 12:57
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8667
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5579
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-01925dba3c
2017-04-19 03:08:24.317327
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : qemu
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.7.1
Release : 6.fc25
URL : http://www.qemu.org/
Summary : QEMU is a FAST! processor emulator
Description :
QEMU is a generic and open source processor emulator which achieves a good
emulation speed by using dynamic translation. QEMU has two operating modes:
* Full system emulation. In this mode, QEMU emulates a full system (for
example a PC), including a processor and various peripherials. It can be
used to launch different Operating Systems without rebooting the PC or
to debug system code.
* User mode emulation. In this mode, QEMU can launch Linux processes compiled
for one CPU on another CPU.
As QEMU requires no host kernel patches to run, it is safe and easy to use.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
* chardev data is dropped when host side closed (bz #1352977) * CVE-2016-8667:
dma: divide by zero error in set_next_tick (bz #1384876) * IPv6 DNS problems
in
qemu user networking (bz #1401165) * Fix crash in qxl memslot_get_virt (bz
#1405847) * CVE-2017-5579: serial: fix memory leak in serial exit (bz
#1416161)
* spec: Pull in ipxe/vgabios links via -common package (bz #1431403) * Clean
up
binfmt.d configuration files (bz #1394859)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1384874 - CVE-2016-8667 Qemu: hw: dma: divide by zero error in
set_next_tick
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384874
[ 2 ] Bug #1416157 - CVE-2017-5579 Qemu: serial: host memory leakage 16550A
UART emulation
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416157
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade qemu' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|