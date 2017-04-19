Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in qemu
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in qemu
ID: FEDORA-2017-01925dba3c
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mi, 19. April 2017, 12:57
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8667
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5579

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-01925dba3c

2017-04-19 03:08:24.317327

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : qemu

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 2.7.1

Release     : 6.fc25

URL         : http://www.qemu.org/

Summary     : QEMU is a FAST! processor emulator

Description :

QEMU is a generic and open source processor emulator which achieves a good

emulation speed by using dynamic translation. QEMU has two operating modes:



 * Full system emulation. In this mode, QEMU emulates a full system (for

   example a PC), including a processor and various peripherials. It can be

   used to launch different Operating Systems without rebooting the PC or

   to debug system code.

 * User mode emulation. In this mode, QEMU can launch Linux processes compiled

   for one CPU on another CPU.



As QEMU requires no host kernel patches to run, it is safe and easy to use.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



* chardev data is dropped when host side closed (bz #1352977) * CVE-2016-8667:

dma: divide by zero error in set_next_tick (bz #1384876) * IPv6 DNS problems
 in

qemu user networking (bz #1401165) * Fix crash in qxl memslot_get_virt (bz

#1405847) * CVE-2017-5579: serial: fix memory leak in serial exit (bz
 #1416161)

* spec: Pull in ipxe/vgabios links via -common package (bz #1431403) * Clean
 up

binfmt.d configuration files (bz #1394859)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1384874 - CVE-2016-8667 Qemu: hw: dma: divide by zero error in
 set_next_tick

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384874

  [ 2 ] Bug #1416157 - CVE-2017-5579 Qemu: serial: host memory leakage 16550A
 UART emulation

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416157

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade qemu' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
