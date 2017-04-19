Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in qemu

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-01925dba3c

2017-04-19 03:08:24.317327

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name : qemu

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.7.1

Release : 6.fc25

URL : http://www.qemu.org/

Summary : QEMU is a FAST! processor emulator

Description :

QEMU is a generic and open source processor emulator which achieves a good

emulation speed by using dynamic translation. QEMU has two operating modes:



* Full system emulation. In this mode, QEMU emulates a full system (for

example a PC), including a processor and various peripherials. It can be

used to launch different Operating Systems without rebooting the PC or

to debug system code.

* User mode emulation. In this mode, QEMU can launch Linux processes compiled

for one CPU on another CPU.



As QEMU requires no host kernel patches to run, it is safe and easy to use.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Update Information:



* chardev data is dropped when host side closed (bz #1352977) * CVE-2016-8667:

dma: divide by zero error in set_next_tick (bz #1384876) * IPv6 DNS problems

in

qemu user networking (bz #1401165) * Fix crash in qxl memslot_get_virt (bz

#1405847) * CVE-2017-5579: serial: fix memory leak in serial exit (bz

#1416161)

* spec: Pull in ipxe/vgabios links via -common package (bz #1431403) * Clean

up

binfmt.d configuration files (bz #1394859)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1384874 - CVE-2016-8667 Qemu: hw: dma: divide by zero error in

set_next_tick

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384874

[ 2 ] Bug #1416157 - CVE-2017-5579 Qemu: serial: host memory leakage 16550A

UART emulation

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416157

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade qemu' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

