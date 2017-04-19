Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in bind
Name: Mehrere Probleme in bind
ID: FEDORA-2017-ee4b0f53cb
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mi, 19. April 2017, 12:58
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3137
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3136
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3138

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-ee4b0f53cb

2017-04-19 03:08:24.317744

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : bind

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 9.10.4

Release     : 4.P8.fc25

URL         : http://www.isc.org/products/BIND/

Summary     : The Berkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND) DNS (Domain Name System)
 server

Description :

BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is an implementation of the DNS

(Domain Name System) protocols. BIND includes a DNS server (named),

which resolves host names to IP addresses; a resolver library

(routines for applications to use when interfacing with DNS); and

tools for verifying that the DNS server is operating properly.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-3136, CVE-2017-3137 and CVE-2017-3138

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1441125 - CVE-2017-3136 bind: Incorrect error handling causes
 assertion failure when using DNS64 with "break-dnssec yes;"

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441125

  [ 2 ] Bug #1441133 - CVE-2017-3137 bind: Processing a response containing
 CNAME or DNAME with unusual order can crash resolver

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441133

  [ 3 ] Bug #1441137 - CVE-2017-3138 bind: REQUIRE assertion failure when null
 command string on control channel is received

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441137

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade bind' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
