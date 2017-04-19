Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1058-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
Datum: Mi, 19. April 2017, 16:55
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7228
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6414
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6505

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:1058-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1027570 #1028235 #1030442 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-6414 CVE-2017-6505 CVE-2017-7228
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
                    SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
                    SUSE Manager 2.1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for xen fixes the following security issues:

   - CVE-2017-7228: Broken check in memory_exchange() permited PV guest
     breakout (bsc#1030442).
   - CVE-2017-6414: Memory leak in the vcard_apdu_new function in card_7816.c
     in libcacard allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service
     (host memory consumption) via vectors related to allocating a new APDU
     object (bsc#1027570).
   - CVE-2017-6505: The ohci_service_ed_list function in hw/usb/hcd-ohci.c
     allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (infinite
     loop) via vectors involving the number of link endpoint list descriptors
     (bsc#1028235).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:

      zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-xen-13067=1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch slemap21-xen-13067=1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch sleman21-xen-13067=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp3-xen-13067=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch sleposp3-xen-13067=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-xen-13067=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):

      xen-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-libs-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-tools-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-38.1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):

      xen-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-libs-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-tools-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-38.1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1 (x86_64):

      xen-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-libs-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-tools-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64):

      xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1
      xen-libs-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (x86_64):

      xen-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-tools-4.2.5_21-38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586):

      xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):

      xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1
      xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1
      xen-libs-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-debuginfo-4.2.5_21-38.1
      xen-debugsource-4.2.5_21-38.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6414.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6505.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7228.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027570
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1028235
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030442

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
FFm­peg 3.3 er­schie­nen

2
Pro­jekt Ha­li­um: Zu­sam­men­ar­beit der An­dro­id-Al­ter­na­ti­ven

3
Do­cker stellt Mo­by-Pro­jekt vor

0
Ker­nel 3.18 lebt wei­ter

0
PS3-E­mu­la­tor RPCS3 ver­bes­sert Li­nu­x-Un­ter­stüt­zung

0
Mo­zil­la stellt Fi­re­fox-Al­pha­ver­sio­nen ein

24
Vi­cen­za steigt auf Linux um

0
Sci­en­ti­fic Linux 6.9 frei­ge­ge­ben

13
De­bi­an sorgt sich um in Ruß­land in­haf­tier­ten Ent­wick­ler

0
Open Edu­ca­ti­on Day 2017 in Brugg
 
Werbung