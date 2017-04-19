|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:1058-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
|Datum:
|Mi, 19. April 2017, 16:55
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7228
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6414
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6505
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1058-1
Rating: important
References: #1027570 #1028235 #1030442
Cross-References: CVE-2017-6414 CVE-2017-6505 CVE-2017-7228
Affected Products:
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
SUSE Manager 2.1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes the following security issues:
- CVE-2017-7228: Broken check in memory_exchange() permited PV guest
breakout (bsc#1030442).
- CVE-2017-6414: Memory leak in the vcard_apdu_new function in card_7816.c
in libcacard allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service
(host memory consumption) via vectors related to allocating a new APDU
object (bsc#1027570).
- CVE-2017-6505: The ohci_service_ed_list function in hw/usb/hcd-ohci.c
allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (infinite
loop) via vectors involving the number of link endpoint list descriptors
(bsc#1028235).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:
zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-xen-13067=1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:
zypper in -t patch slemap21-xen-13067=1
- SUSE Manager 2.1:
zypper in -t patch sleman21-xen-13067=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp3-xen-13067=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch sleposp3-xen-13067=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-xen-13067=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):
xen-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-tools-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-38.1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):
xen-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-tools-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-38.1
- SUSE Manager 2.1 (x86_64):
xen-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-tools-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-38.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64):
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-38.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (x86_64):
xen-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-tools-4.2.5_21-38.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586):
xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1
xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-38.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 x86_64):
xen-debuginfo-4.2.5_21-38.1
xen-debugsource-4.2.5_21-38.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6414.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6505.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7228.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027570
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1028235
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030442
