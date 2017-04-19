Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1058-1

Rating: important

References: #1027570 #1028235 #1030442

Cross-References: CVE-2017-6414 CVE-2017-6505 CVE-2017-7228



Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5

SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1

SUSE Manager 2.1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3

An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for xen fixes the following security issues:



- CVE-2017-7228: Broken check in memory_exchange() permited PV guest

breakout (bsc#1030442).

- CVE-2017-6414: Memory leak in the vcard_apdu_new function in card_7816.c

in libcacard allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service

(host memory consumption) via vectors related to allocating a new APDU

object (bsc#1027570).

- CVE-2017-6505: The ohci_service_ed_list function in hw/usb/hcd-ohci.c

allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (infinite

loop) via vectors involving the number of link endpoint list descriptors

(bsc#1028235).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:



zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-xen-13067=1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:



zypper in -t patch slemap21-xen-13067=1



- SUSE Manager 2.1:



zypper in -t patch sleman21-xen-13067=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp3-xen-13067=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch sleposp3-xen-13067=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-xen-13067=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):



xen-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-tools-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-38.1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):



xen-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-tools-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-38.1



- SUSE Manager 2.1 (x86_64):



xen-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-tools-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64):



xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (x86_64):



xen-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-tools-4.2.5_21-38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586):



xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):



xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1

xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-38.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 x86_64):



xen-debuginfo-4.2.5_21-38.1

xen-debugsource-4.2.5_21-38.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6414.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6505.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7228.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027570

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1028235

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030442



