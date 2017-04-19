Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1059-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
Datum: Mi, 19. April 2017, 20:44
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7308
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7294

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 14 for SLE
 12 SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:1059-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1031440 #1031481 #1031660 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-7294 CVE-2017-7308
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has one
   errata is now available.

Description:

   This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.69-60_64_35 fixes several issues.

   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-7308: The packet_set_ring function in net/packet/af_packet.c in
     the Linux kernel did not properly validate certain block-size data,
     which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (overflow) or
     possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted system calls
     (bsc#1031660).
   - CVE-2017-7294: The vmw_surface_define_ioctl function in
     drivers/gpu/drm/vmwgfx/vmwgfx_surface.c in the Linux kernel did not
     validate addition of certain levels data, which allowed local users to
     trigger an integer overflow and out-of-bounds write, and cause a denial
     of service (system hang or crash) or possibly gain privileges, via a
     crafted ioctl call for a /dev/dri/renderD* device (bsc#1031440,
     bsc#1031481).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2017-618=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_69-60_64_35-default-2-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_69-60_64_35-xen-2-2.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7294.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7308.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031440
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031481
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031660

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
