|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:1059-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
|Datum:
|Mi, 19. April 2017, 20:44
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7308
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7294
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 14 for SLE
12 SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1059-1
Rating: important
References: #1031440 #1031481 #1031660
Cross-References: CVE-2017-7294 CVE-2017-7308
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has one
errata is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.69-60_64_35 fixes several issues.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2017-7308: The packet_set_ring function in net/packet/af_packet.c in
the Linux kernel did not properly validate certain block-size data,
which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (overflow) or
possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted system calls
(bsc#1031660).
- CVE-2017-7294: The vmw_surface_define_ioctl function in
drivers/gpu/drm/vmwgfx/vmwgfx_surface.c in the Linux kernel did not
validate addition of certain levels data, which allowed local users to
trigger an integer overflow and out-of-bounds write, and cause a denial
of service (system hang or crash) or possibly gain privileges, via a
crafted ioctl call for a /dev/dri/renderD* device (bsc#1031440,
bsc#1031481).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2017-618=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_69-60_64_35-default-2-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_69-60_64_35-xen-2-2.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7294.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7308.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031440
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031481
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031660
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|