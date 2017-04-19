Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in QEMU
Name: Pufferüberlauf in QEMU
ID: CESA-2017:0987
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Mi, 19. April 2017, 20:58
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9603
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0987.html

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0987 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0987.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
8f5b6e393d90eaf271f3dc164c440e7e3b2440f2fd53e377ae5b83c8b8790e4e 
 qemu-img-1.5.3-126.el7_3.6.x86_64.rpm
2156b1d4b2a1144325325df2359e59dcdc75731fbaea24807118f81194ca830f 
 qemu-kvm-1.5.3-126.el7_3.6.x86_64.rpm
9c0235699ce78451732fd91771db2205c1ab0a891b0a10feff62d79e9a0d2ae1 
 qemu-kvm-common-1.5.3-126.el7_3.6.x86_64.rpm
3f3e04d49c3f9dabb00ff323e6fe66b365e5cd76dd24fa913c716d5f8307efbe 
 qemu-kvm-tools-1.5.3-126.el7_3.6.x86_64.rpm

Source:
87af97f4a3faad567481be22a3fc96e8a6134a25e31f52b9afa26d256c260e5b 
 qemu-kvm-1.5.3-126.el7_3.6.src.rpm



