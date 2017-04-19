Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in QEMU



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0987 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0987.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors:

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

8f5b6e393d90eaf271f3dc164c440e7e3b2440f2fd53e377ae5b83c8b8790e4e

qemu-img-1.5.3-126.el7_3.6.x86_64.rpm

2156b1d4b2a1144325325df2359e59dcdc75731fbaea24807118f81194ca830f

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-126.el7_3.6.x86_64.rpm

9c0235699ce78451732fd91771db2205c1ab0a891b0a10feff62d79e9a0d2ae1

qemu-kvm-common-1.5.3-126.el7_3.6.x86_64.rpm

3f3e04d49c3f9dabb00ff323e6fe66b365e5cd76dd24fa913c716d5f8307efbe

qemu-kvm-tools-1.5.3-126.el7_3.6.x86_64.rpm



Source:

87af97f4a3faad567481be22a3fc96e8a6134a25e31f52b9afa26d256c260e5b

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-126.el7_3.6.src.rpm







