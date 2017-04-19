Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in bind

Name : bind
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 9.11.0
Release : 7.P5.fc26
URL : http://www.isc.org/products/BIND/ Summary : The Berkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND) DNS (Domain Name System) server
Description :
BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is an implementation of the DNS
(Domain Name System) protocols. BIND includes a DNS server (named),
which resolves host names to IP addresses; a resolver library
(routines for applications to use when interfacing with DNS); and
tools for verifying that the DNS server is operating properly.