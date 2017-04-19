Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in bind

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-f9f909a7b7

2017-04-19 16:59:44.108313

Name : bind

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 9.11.0

Release : 7.P5.fc26

URL : http://www.isc.org/products/BIND/

Summary : The Berkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND) DNS (Domain Name System)

server

Description :

BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is an implementation of the DNS

(Domain Name System) protocols. BIND includes a DNS server (named),

which resolves host names to IP addresses; a resolver library

(routines for applications to use when interfacing with DNS); and

tools for verifying that the DNS server is operating properly.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-3136, CVE-2017-3137 and CVE-2017-3138

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1441125 - CVE-2017-3136 bind: Incorrect error handling causes

assertion failure when using DNS64 with "break-dnssec yes;"

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441125

[ 2 ] Bug #1441133 - CVE-2017-3137 bind: Processing a response containing

CNAME or DNAME with unusual order can crash resolver

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441133

[ 3 ] Bug #1441137 - CVE-2017-3138 bind: REQUIRE assertion failure when null

command string on control channel is received

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441137

