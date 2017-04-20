Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1063-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Do, 20. April 2017, 06:14
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3136
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6170
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2775
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3138
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3137

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for bind
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:1063-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1020983 #1033466 #1033467 #1033468 #987866 
                    #989528 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-2775 CVE-2016-6170 CVE-2017-3136
                    CVE-2017-3137 CVE-2017-3138
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has one errata
   is now available.

Description:


   This update for bind fixes the following issues:

   CVE-2017-3137 (bsc#1033467): Mistaken assumptions about the ordering of
   records in the answer section of a response containing CNAME or DNAME
   resource records could have been exploited to cause a denial of service of
   a bind server performing recursion.

   CVE-2017-3136 (bsc#1033466): An attacker could have constructed a query
   that would cause a denial
   of service of servers configured to use DNS64.

   CVE-2017-3138 (bsc#1033468): An attacker with access to the BIND control
   channel could have caused the server to stop by triggering an assertion
   failure.

   CVE-2016-6170 (bsc#987866): Primary DNS servers could have caused a denial
   of service of secondary DNS servers via a large AXFR response. IXFR
   servers could have caused a denial of service of IXFR clients via a large
   IXFR response. Remote authenticated users could have caused a denial of
   service of primary DNS servers via a large UPDATE message.

   CVE-2016-2775 (bsc#989528): When lwresd or the named lwres option were
   enabled, bind allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service
   (daemon crash) via a long request that uses the lightweight resolver
   protocol.

   One additional non-security bug was fixed:

   The default umask was changed to 077. (bsc#1020983)


   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-491=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-491=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      bind-9.9.9P1-48.3.1
      bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-48.3.1
      bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-48.3.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-48.3.1
      bind-devel-9.9.9P1-48.3.1
      bind-libs-9.9.9P1-48.3.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-48.3.1
      bind-lwresd-9.9.9P1-48.3.1
      bind-lwresd-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-48.3.1
      bind-utils-9.9.9P1-48.3.1
      bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-48.3.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-48.3.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-48.3.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      bind-doc-9.9.9P1-48.3.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      bind-9.9.9P1-51.1
      bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-51.1
      bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-51.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-51.1
      bind-devel-9.9.9P1-51.1
      bind-libs-9.9.9P1-51.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-51.1
      bind-lwresd-9.9.9P1-51.1
      bind-lwresd-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-51.1
      bind-utils-9.9.9P1-51.1
      bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-51.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):

      bind-doc-9.9.9P1-51.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-51.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-51.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2775.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6170.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3136.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3137.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3138.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020983
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1033466
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1033467
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1033468
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987866
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989528

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

1
Chro­me 58 er­schie­nen

0
FreeNAS zieht Frei­ga­be von »Cor­ral« zu­rück

0
FFm­peg 3.3 er­schie­nen

5
Pro­jekt Ha­li­um: Zu­sam­men­ar­beit der An­dro­id-Al­ter­na­ti­ven

3
Do­cker stellt Mo­by-Pro­jekt vor

0
Ker­nel 3.18 lebt wei­ter

0
PS3-E­mu­la­tor RPCS3 ver­bes­sert Li­nu­x-Un­ter­stüt­zung

1
Mo­zil­la stellt Fi­re­fox-Al­pha­ver­sio­nen ein

26
Vi­cen­za steigt auf Linux um

0
Sci­en­ti­fic Linux 6.9 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung