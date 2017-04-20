Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for bind

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1063-1

Rating: important

References: #1020983 #1033466 #1033467 #1033468 #987866

#989528

Cross-References: CVE-2016-2775 CVE-2016-6170 CVE-2017-3136

CVE-2017-3137 CVE-2017-3138

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has one errata

is now available.



Description:





This update for bind fixes the following issues:



CVE-2017-3137 (bsc#1033467): Mistaken assumptions about the ordering of

records in the answer section of a response containing CNAME or DNAME

resource records could have been exploited to cause a denial of service of

a bind server performing recursion.



CVE-2017-3136 (bsc#1033466): An attacker could have constructed a query

that would cause a denial

of service of servers configured to use DNS64.



CVE-2017-3138 (bsc#1033468): An attacker with access to the BIND control

channel could have caused the server to stop by triggering an assertion

failure.



CVE-2016-6170 (bsc#987866): Primary DNS servers could have caused a denial

of service of secondary DNS servers via a large AXFR response. IXFR

servers could have caused a denial of service of IXFR clients via a large

IXFR response. Remote authenticated users could have caused a denial of

service of primary DNS servers via a large UPDATE message.



CVE-2016-2775 (bsc#989528): When lwresd or the named lwres option were

enabled, bind allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service

(daemon crash) via a long request that uses the lightweight resolver

protocol.



One additional non-security bug was fixed:



The default umask was changed to 077. (bsc#1020983)





This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-491=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-491=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



bind-9.9.9P1-48.3.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-48.3.1

bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-48.3.1

bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-48.3.1

bind-devel-9.9.9P1-48.3.1

bind-libs-9.9.9P1-48.3.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-48.3.1

bind-lwresd-9.9.9P1-48.3.1

bind-lwresd-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-48.3.1

bind-utils-9.9.9P1-48.3.1

bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-48.3.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-48.3.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-48.3.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



bind-doc-9.9.9P1-48.3.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



bind-9.9.9P1-51.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-51.1

bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-51.1

bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-51.1

bind-devel-9.9.9P1-51.1

bind-libs-9.9.9P1-51.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-51.1

bind-lwresd-9.9.9P1-51.1

bind-lwresd-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-51.1

bind-utils-9.9.9P1-51.1

bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-51.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):



bind-doc-9.9.9P1-51.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-51.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-51.1





