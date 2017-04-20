Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 5 for SLE

12 SP1

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1064-1

Rating: important

References: #1030467 #1030575 #1031440 #1031481 #1031660



Cross-References: CVE-2017-7294 CVE-2017-7308

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has three

fixes is now available.



Description:



This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.59-60_41 fixes several issues.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-7308: The packet_set_ring function in net/packet/af_packet.c in

the Linux kernel did not properly validate certain block-size data,

which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (overflow) or

possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted system calls

(bsc#1030575, bsc#1031660).

- CVE-2017-7294: The vmw_surface_define_ioctl function in

drivers/gpu/drm/vmwgfx/vmwgfx_surface.c in the Linux kernel did not

validate addition of certain levels data, which allowed local users to

trigger an integer overflow and out-of-bounds write, and cause a denial

of service (system hang or crash) or possibly gain privileges, via a

crafted ioctl call for a /dev/dri/renderD* device (bsc#1031440,

bsc#1031481).

- bsc#1030467: Updated Dirty COW fix. The former patch caused some apps to

freeze in rare circumstances





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2017-621=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_59-60_41-default-10-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_59-60_41-xen-10-2.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7294.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7308.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030467

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030575

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031440

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031481

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031660



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

