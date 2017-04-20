Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA256



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3831-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

April 20, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : firefox-esr

CVE ID : CVE-2017-5429 CVE-2017-5432 CVE-2017-5433 CVE-2017-5434

CVE-2017-5435 CVE-2017-5436 CVE-2017-5438 CVE-2017-5439

CVE-2017-5440 CVE-2017-5441 CVE-2017-5442 CVE-2017-5443

CVE-2017-5444 CVE-2017-5445 CVE-2017-5446 CVE-2017-5447

CVE-2017-5448 CVE-2017-5459 CVE-2017-5460 CVE-2017-5461

CVE-2017-5462 CVE-2017-5464 CVE-2017-5465 CVE-2017-5469



Multiple security issues have been found in the Mozilla Firefox web

browser: Multiple memory safety errors, use-after-frees, buffer

overflows and other implementation errors may lead to the execution of

arbitrary code, information disclosure or denial of service.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 45.9.0esr-1~deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 45.9.0esr-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your firefox-esr packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIzBAEBCAAdFiEEtuYvPRKsOElcDakFEMKTtsN8TjYFAlj35x0ACgkQEMKTtsN8

TjaBHhAAtSrCXm7bLpiM7CaICC9PQvGMjQzgoaGxWtg91RLguQBUZL2hmWjQDuqb

rkeice7YTWgPuLZsMsp1LmULxuYLeC3vZ20iL1vLKbiJGSWHJdswbzE/eBr1NUbY

PxidLB45m1+3D+02WtL17MkmVYOwM3kvlDhkT4cbnAguRSYJwY9PD1HbuzyieLds

hLDGj5s5dKou8jZJt+jpA5GC/Flu9QabLGvwqruSObzWPR8JhUD+CZg1a8p04Zm1

pBmmzOyhZisKguvVYYFe44l1HTrP2+mguMqndFbeOvPt0M27JD+spSsFj2I3cQZi

lHhSHDJqoaen07g6Y2AEwB+Oq+8/2hqs3wovhhPPqItxB7nnDWiaOn6n0FMdkbu0

9MZHWjGA5r25tG4dpoxo3KwLHpMVwaOyommE2ifSzjzYRDhd8mUUbpUgOmluMFrN

TbfUUT2NzJvI+W5ZxfNuUlkLXAmiTqlx0ot1nPACyi/la+o7wc7I0RQ+UwpCTWVl

NIbrrm2ww5Zyx2xLhvA9pa/fHDBVpmFnUHpVPzlBzq2gxRBF36pVSJ62ljuT8+Z8

389wi90vUbDtucrh7HnziTDFwA7VMDpaJbvEgnACa74J2ZgWrGHtPAVgeURrZUA2

2cEBQJMfNyINk5Knaw91eTsygpI5y9ot0fSckf22EOYZth7gxms=

=YRPn

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

