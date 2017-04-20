|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|DSA-3831-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Do, 20. April 2017, 06:17
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5438
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5436
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5440
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5432
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5459
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5434
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5461
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5435
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5442
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5460
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5447
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5469
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5443
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5444
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5465
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5439
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5446
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5433
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5464
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5429
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5441
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5445
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5462
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5448
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3831-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
April 20, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : firefox-esr
CVE ID : CVE-2017-5429 CVE-2017-5432 CVE-2017-5433 CVE-2017-5434
CVE-2017-5435 CVE-2017-5436 CVE-2017-5438 CVE-2017-5439
CVE-2017-5440 CVE-2017-5441 CVE-2017-5442 CVE-2017-5443
CVE-2017-5444 CVE-2017-5445 CVE-2017-5446 CVE-2017-5447
CVE-2017-5448 CVE-2017-5459 CVE-2017-5460 CVE-2017-5461
CVE-2017-5462 CVE-2017-5464 CVE-2017-5465 CVE-2017-5469
Multiple security issues have been found in the Mozilla Firefox web
browser: Multiple memory safety errors, use-after-frees, buffer
overflows and other implementation errors may lead to the execution of
arbitrary code, information disclosure or denial of service.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 45.9.0esr-1~deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 45.9.0esr-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your firefox-esr packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=YRPn
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|