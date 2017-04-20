Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in nss-util

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Critical: nss-util security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1102-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1102

Issue date: 2017-04-20

CVE Names: CVE-2017-5461

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for nss-util is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2

Advanced Update Support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.4 Advanced Update

Support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 Advanced Update Support, Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 6.5 Telco Extended Update Support, Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 6.6 Advanced Update Support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.6 Telco

Extended Update Support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.7 Extended Update

Support, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2 Extended Update Support.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.2) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.2) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node EUS (v. 6.7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional EUS (v. 6.7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.4) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.6) - x86_64



3. Description:



The nss-util packages provide utilities for use with the Network Security

Services (NSS) libraries.



Security Fix(es):



* An out-of-bounds write flaw was found in the way NSS performed certain

Base64-decoding operations. An attacker could use this flaw to create a

specially crafted certificate which, when parsed by NSS, could cause it to

crash or execute arbitrary code, using the permissions of the user running

an application compiled against the NSS library. (CVE-2017-5461)



Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting this issue.

Upstream acknowledges Ronald Crane as the original reporter.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1440080 - CVE-2017-5461 nss: Write beyond bounds caused by bugs in Base64

de/encoding in nssb64d.c and nssb64e.c (MFSA 2017-10)



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node EUS (v. 6.7):



Source:

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.src.rpm



x86_64:

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional EUS (v. 6.7):



x86_64:

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2):



Source:

nss-util-3.13.1-11.el6_2.src.rpm



x86_64:

nss-util-3.13.1-11.el6_2.i686.rpm

nss-util-3.13.1-11.el6_2.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.13.1-11.el6_2.i686.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.13.1-11.el6_2.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.13.1-11.el6_2.i686.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.13.1-11.el6_2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.4):



Source:

nss-util-3.14.3-9.el6_4.src.rpm



x86_64:

nss-util-3.14.3-9.el6_4.i686.rpm

nss-util-3.14.3-9.el6_4.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.14.3-9.el6_4.i686.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.14.3-9.el6_4.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.14.3-9.el6_4.i686.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.14.3-9.el6_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

nss-util-3.16.1-5.el6_5.src.rpm



x86_64:

nss-util-3.16.1-5.el6_5.i686.rpm

nss-util-3.16.1-5.el6_5.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.16.1-5.el6_5.i686.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.16.1-5.el6_5.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.16.1-5.el6_5.i686.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.16.1-5.el6_5.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

nss-util-3.16.1-5.el6_5.src.rpm



x86_64:

nss-util-3.16.1-5.el6_5.i686.rpm

nss-util-3.16.1-5.el6_5.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.16.1-5.el6_5.i686.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.16.1-5.el6_5.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.16.1-5.el6_5.i686.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.16.1-5.el6_5.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.6):



Source:

nss-util-3.19.1-4.el6_6.src.rpm



x86_64:

nss-util-3.19.1-4.el6_6.i686.rpm

nss-util-3.19.1-4.el6_6.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.19.1-4.el6_6.i686.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.19.1-4.el6_6.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.19.1-4.el6_6.i686.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.19.1-4.el6_6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.6):



Source:

nss-util-3.19.1-4.el6_6.src.rpm



x86_64:

nss-util-3.19.1-4.el6_6.i686.rpm

nss-util-3.19.1-4.el6_6.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.19.1-4.el6_6.i686.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.19.1-4.el6_6.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.19.1-4.el6_6.i686.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.19.1-4.el6_6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):



Source:

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.src.rpm



i386:

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm



ppc64:

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.ppc.rpm

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.ppc64.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.ppc.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.ppc64.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.ppc.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.s390.rpm

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.s390x.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.s390.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.s390x.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.s390.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.2):



Source:

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.src.rpm



x86_64:

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.i686.rpm

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.i686.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.2):



x86_64:

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.i686.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.i686.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2):



Source:

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.src.rpm



ppc64:

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc.rpm

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc64.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc64.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc64le.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc64le.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.s390.rpm

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.s390x.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.s390.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.s390x.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.s390.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.i686.rpm

nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.i686.rpm

nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.i686.rpm

nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5461

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

