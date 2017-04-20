|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in nss-util
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in nss-util
|RHSA-2017:1102-01
|Red Hat
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Do, 20. April 2017, 09:41
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5461
Originalnachricht
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Critical: nss-util security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1102-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1102
Issue date: 2017-04-20
CVE Names: CVE-2017-5461
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for nss-util is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2
Advanced Update Support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.4 Advanced Update
Support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 Advanced Update Support, Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 6.5 Telco Extended Update Support, Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 6.6 Advanced Update Support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.6 Telco
Extended Update Support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.7 Extended Update
Support, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2 Extended Update Support.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.2) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.2) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node EUS (v. 6.7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional EUS (v. 6.7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.4) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.6) - x86_64
3. Description:
The nss-util packages provide utilities for use with the Network Security
Services (NSS) libraries.
Security Fix(es):
* An out-of-bounds write flaw was found in the way NSS performed certain
Base64-decoding operations. An attacker could use this flaw to create a
specially crafted certificate which, when parsed by NSS, could cause it to
crash or execute arbitrary code, using the permissions of the user running
an application compiled against the NSS library. (CVE-2017-5461)
Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting this issue.
Upstream acknowledges Ronald Crane as the original reporter.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1440080 - CVE-2017-5461 nss: Write beyond bounds caused by bugs in Base64
de/encoding in nssb64d.c and nssb64e.c (MFSA 2017-10)
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node EUS (v. 6.7):
Source:
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.src.rpm
x86_64:
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional EUS (v. 6.7):
x86_64:
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2):
Source:
nss-util-3.13.1-11.el6_2.src.rpm
x86_64:
nss-util-3.13.1-11.el6_2.i686.rpm
nss-util-3.13.1-11.el6_2.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.13.1-11.el6_2.i686.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.13.1-11.el6_2.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.13.1-11.el6_2.i686.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.13.1-11.el6_2.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.4):
Source:
nss-util-3.14.3-9.el6_4.src.rpm
x86_64:
nss-util-3.14.3-9.el6_4.i686.rpm
nss-util-3.14.3-9.el6_4.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.14.3-9.el6_4.i686.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.14.3-9.el6_4.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.14.3-9.el6_4.i686.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.14.3-9.el6_4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
nss-util-3.16.1-5.el6_5.src.rpm
x86_64:
nss-util-3.16.1-5.el6_5.i686.rpm
nss-util-3.16.1-5.el6_5.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.16.1-5.el6_5.i686.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.16.1-5.el6_5.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.16.1-5.el6_5.i686.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.16.1-5.el6_5.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
nss-util-3.16.1-5.el6_5.src.rpm
x86_64:
nss-util-3.16.1-5.el6_5.i686.rpm
nss-util-3.16.1-5.el6_5.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.16.1-5.el6_5.i686.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.16.1-5.el6_5.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.16.1-5.el6_5.i686.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.16.1-5.el6_5.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.6):
Source:
nss-util-3.19.1-4.el6_6.src.rpm
x86_64:
nss-util-3.19.1-4.el6_6.i686.rpm
nss-util-3.19.1-4.el6_6.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.19.1-4.el6_6.i686.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.19.1-4.el6_6.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.19.1-4.el6_6.i686.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.19.1-4.el6_6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.6):
Source:
nss-util-3.19.1-4.el6_6.src.rpm
x86_64:
nss-util-3.19.1-4.el6_6.i686.rpm
nss-util-3.19.1-4.el6_6.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.19.1-4.el6_6.i686.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.19.1-4.el6_6.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.19.1-4.el6_6.i686.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.19.1-4.el6_6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):
Source:
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.src.rpm
i386:
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm
ppc64:
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.ppc.rpm
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.ppc64.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.ppc.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.ppc64.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.ppc.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.s390.rpm
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.s390x.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.s390.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.s390x.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.s390.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el6_7.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el6_7.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.i686.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el6_7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.2):
Source:
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.src.rpm
x86_64:
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.i686.rpm
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.i686.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.2):
x86_64:
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.i686.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.i686.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2):
Source:
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.src.rpm
ppc64:
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc.rpm
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc64.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc64.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc64le.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc64le.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.s390.rpm
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.s390x.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.s390.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.s390x.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.s390.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.i686.rpm
nss-util-3.21.4-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.i686.rpm
nss-util-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.i686.rpm
nss-util-devel-3.21.4-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5461
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
