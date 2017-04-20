Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in NSS

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Critical: nss security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1101-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1101

Issue date: 2017-04-20

CVE Names: CVE-2017-5461

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for nss is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 Extended

Lifecycle Support.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 5 ELS) - i386, s390x, x86_64



3. Description:



Network Security Services (NSS) is a set of libraries designed to support

the cross-platform development of security-enabled client and server

applications.



Security Fix(es):



* An out-of-bounds write flaw was found in the way NSS performed certain

Base64-decoding operations. An attacker could use this flaw to create a

specially crafted certificate which, when parsed by NSS, could cause it to

crash or execute arbitrary code, using the permissions of the user running

an application compiled against the NSS library. (CVE-2017-5461)



Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting this issue.

Upstream acknowledges Ronald Crane as the original reporter.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, applications using NSS (for example, Firefox)

must be restarted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1440080 - CVE-2017-5461 nss: Write beyond bounds caused by bugs in Base64

de/encoding in nssb64d.c and nssb64e.c (MFSA 2017-10)



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 5 ELS):



Source:

nss-3.21.4-1.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

nss-3.21.4-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

nss-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

nss-devel-3.21.4-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

nss-pkcs11-devel-3.21.4-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

nss-tools-3.21.4-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



s390x:

nss-3.21.4-1.el5_11.s390.rpm

nss-3.21.4-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm

nss-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el5_11.s390.rpm

nss-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm

nss-devel-3.21.4-1.el5_11.s390.rpm

nss-devel-3.21.4-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm

nss-pkcs11-devel-3.21.4-1.el5_11.s390.rpm

nss-pkcs11-devel-3.21.4-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm

nss-tools-3.21.4-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

nss-3.21.4-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

nss-3.21.4-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

nss-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

nss-debuginfo-3.21.4-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

nss-devel-3.21.4-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

nss-devel-3.21.4-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

nss-pkcs11-devel-3.21.4-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

nss-pkcs11-devel-3.21.4-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

nss-tools-3.21.4-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5461

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFY+EROXlSAg2UNWIIRAukwAKCgfiP+c7osdPxpNSV9Isb9HB8YDwCgslFN

sfDz0wsEamLliu4s6FemUuY=

=4xjG

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

