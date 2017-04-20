Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Critical: firefox security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1104-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1104
Issue date: 2017-04-20
CVE Names: CVE-2017-5429 CVE-2017-5432 CVE-2017-5433
CVE-2017-5434 CVE-2017-5435 CVE-2017-5436
CVE-2017-5437 CVE-2017-5438 CVE-2017-5439
CVE-2017-5440 CVE-2017-5441 CVE-2017-5442
CVE-2017-5443 CVE-2017-5444 CVE-2017-5445
CVE-2017-5446 CVE-2017-5447 CVE-2017-5448
CVE-2017-5449 CVE-2017-5459 CVE-2017-5460
CVE-2017-5464 CVE-2017-5465 CVE-2017-5469
1. Summary:
An update for firefox is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
3. Description:
Mozilla Firefox is an open source web browser.
This update upgrades Firefox to version 52.1.0 ESR.
Security Fix(es):
* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A
web page containing malicious content could cause Firefox to crash or,
potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running
Firefox. (CVE-2017-5429, CVE-2017-5432, CVE-2017-5433, CVE-2017-5434,
CVE-2017-5435, CVE-2017-5436, CVE-2017-5437, CVE-2017-5438, CVE-2017-5439,
CVE-2017-5440, CVE-2017-5441, CVE-2017-5442, CVE-2017-5443, CVE-2017-5444,
CVE-2017-5445, CVE-2017-5446, CVE-2017-5447, CVE-2017-5448, CVE-2017-5449,
CVE-2017-5459, CVE-2017-5460, CVE-2017-5464, CVE-2017-5465, CVE-2017-5469)
Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.
Upstream acknowledges Mozilla developers and community, Nils, Holger
Fuhrmannek, Atte Kettunen, Huzaifa Sidhpurwala, Nicolas Grégoire, Chamal De
Silva, Chun Han Hsiao, Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero, Anonymous
working with Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative, and Petr Cerny as the
original reporters.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing the update, Firefox must be restarted for the changes to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1443298 - CVE-2017-5442 Mozilla: Use-after-free during style changes (MFSA
2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443299 - CVE-2017-5443 Mozilla: Out-of-bounds write during BinHex decoding
(MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443301 - CVE-2017-5429 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 53,
Firefox ESR 45.9, and Firefox ESR 52.1 (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443303 - CVE-2017-5464 Mozilla: Memory corruption with accessibility and DOM
manipulation (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443304 - CVE-2017-5465 Mozilla: Out-of-bounds read in ConvolvePixel (MFSA
2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443308 - CVE-2017-5460 Mozilla: Use-after-free in frame selection (MFSA
2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443310 - CVE-2017-5448 Mozilla: Out-of-bounds write in ClearKeyDecryptor (MFSA
2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443311 - CVE-2017-5449 Mozilla: Crash during bidirectional unicode
manipulation with animation (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443312 - CVE-2017-5446 Mozilla: Out-of-bounds read when HTTP/2 DATA frames are
sent with incorrect data (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443313 - CVE-2017-5447 Mozilla: Out-of-bounds read during glyph processing
(MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443314 - CVE-2017-5444 Mozilla: Buffer overflow while parsing
application/http-index-format content (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443315 - CVE-2017-5445 Mozilla: Uninitialized values used while parsing
application/http-index-format content (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443317 - CVE-2017-5469 Mozilla: Potential Buffer overflow in flex-generated
code (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443322 - CVE-2017-5440 Mozilla: Use-after-free in txExecutionState destructor
during XSLT processing (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443323 - CVE-2017-5441 Mozilla: Use-after-free with selection during scroll
events (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443324 - CVE-2017-5439 Mozilla: Use-after-free in nsTArray Length() during
XSLT processing (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443325 - CVE-2017-5438 Mozilla: Use-after-free in nsAutoPtr during XSLT
processing (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443326 - CVE-2017-5437 Mozilla: Vulnerabilities in libevent library (MFSA
2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443327 - CVE-2017-5436 Mozilla: Out-of-bounds write with malicious font in
Graphite 2 (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443328 - CVE-2017-5435 Mozilla: Use-after-free during transaction processing
in the editor (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443329 - CVE-2017-5434 Mozilla: Use-after-free during focus handling (MFSA
2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443330 - CVE-2017-5433 Mozilla: Use-after-free in SMIL animation functions
(MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443332 - CVE-2017-5432 Mozilla: Use-after-free in text input selection (MFSA
2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)
1443333 - CVE-2017-5459 Mozilla: Buffer overflow in WebGL (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA
2017-12)
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):
x86_64:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.src.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm
ppc64:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.s390x.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):
ppc64:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.ppc.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.ppc.rpm
s390x:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.s390.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.s390.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):
x86_64:
firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5429
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5432
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5433
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5434
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5435
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5436
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5437
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5438
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5439
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5440
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5441
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5442
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5443
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5444
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5445
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5446
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5447
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5448
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5449
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5459
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5460
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5464
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5465
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5469
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-08
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
