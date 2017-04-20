Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Critical: firefox security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1104-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1104

Issue date: 2017-04-20

CVE Names: CVE-2017-5429 CVE-2017-5432 CVE-2017-5433

CVE-2017-5434 CVE-2017-5435 CVE-2017-5436

CVE-2017-5437 CVE-2017-5438 CVE-2017-5439

CVE-2017-5440 CVE-2017-5441 CVE-2017-5442

CVE-2017-5443 CVE-2017-5444 CVE-2017-5445

CVE-2017-5446 CVE-2017-5447 CVE-2017-5448

CVE-2017-5449 CVE-2017-5459 CVE-2017-5460

CVE-2017-5464 CVE-2017-5465 CVE-2017-5469

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for firefox is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - x86_64



3. Description:



Mozilla Firefox is an open source web browser.



This update upgrades Firefox to version 52.1.0 ESR.



Security Fix(es):



* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A

web page containing malicious content could cause Firefox to crash or,

potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running

Firefox. (CVE-2017-5429, CVE-2017-5432, CVE-2017-5433, CVE-2017-5434,

CVE-2017-5435, CVE-2017-5436, CVE-2017-5437, CVE-2017-5438, CVE-2017-5439,

CVE-2017-5440, CVE-2017-5441, CVE-2017-5442, CVE-2017-5443, CVE-2017-5444,

CVE-2017-5445, CVE-2017-5446, CVE-2017-5447, CVE-2017-5448, CVE-2017-5449,

CVE-2017-5459, CVE-2017-5460, CVE-2017-5464, CVE-2017-5465, CVE-2017-5469)



Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.

Upstream acknowledges Mozilla developers and community, Nils, Holger

Fuhrmannek, Atte Kettunen, Huzaifa Sidhpurwala, Nicolas Grégoire, Chamal De

Silva, Chun Han Hsiao, Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero, Anonymous

working with Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative, and Petr Cerny as the

original reporters.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the update, Firefox must be restarted for the changes to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1443298 - CVE-2017-5442 Mozilla: Use-after-free during style changes (MFSA

2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443299 - CVE-2017-5443 Mozilla: Out-of-bounds write during BinHex decoding

(MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443301 - CVE-2017-5429 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 53,

Firefox ESR 45.9, and Firefox ESR 52.1 (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443303 - CVE-2017-5464 Mozilla: Memory corruption with accessibility and DOM

manipulation (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443304 - CVE-2017-5465 Mozilla: Out-of-bounds read in ConvolvePixel (MFSA

2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443308 - CVE-2017-5460 Mozilla: Use-after-free in frame selection (MFSA

2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443310 - CVE-2017-5448 Mozilla: Out-of-bounds write in ClearKeyDecryptor (MFSA

2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443311 - CVE-2017-5449 Mozilla: Crash during bidirectional unicode

manipulation with animation (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443312 - CVE-2017-5446 Mozilla: Out-of-bounds read when HTTP/2 DATA frames are

sent with incorrect data (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443313 - CVE-2017-5447 Mozilla: Out-of-bounds read during glyph processing

(MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443314 - CVE-2017-5444 Mozilla: Buffer overflow while parsing

application/http-index-format content (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443315 - CVE-2017-5445 Mozilla: Uninitialized values used while parsing

application/http-index-format content (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443317 - CVE-2017-5469 Mozilla: Potential Buffer overflow in flex-generated

code (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443322 - CVE-2017-5440 Mozilla: Use-after-free in txExecutionState destructor

during XSLT processing (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443323 - CVE-2017-5441 Mozilla: Use-after-free with selection during scroll

events (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443324 - CVE-2017-5439 Mozilla: Use-after-free in nsTArray Length() during

XSLT processing (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443325 - CVE-2017-5438 Mozilla: Use-after-free in nsAutoPtr during XSLT

processing (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443326 - CVE-2017-5437 Mozilla: Vulnerabilities in libevent library (MFSA

2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443327 - CVE-2017-5436 Mozilla: Out-of-bounds write with malicious font in

Graphite 2 (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443328 - CVE-2017-5435 Mozilla: Use-after-free during transaction processing

in the editor (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443329 - CVE-2017-5434 Mozilla: Use-after-free during focus handling (MFSA

2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443330 - CVE-2017-5433 Mozilla: Use-after-free in SMIL animation functions

(MFSA 2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443332 - CVE-2017-5432 Mozilla: Use-after-free in text input selection (MFSA

2017-11, MFSA 2017-12)

1443333 - CVE-2017-5459 Mozilla: Buffer overflow in WebGL (MFSA 2017-11, MFSA

2017-12)



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.src.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm



ppc64:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.s390x.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



ppc64:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.ppc.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.ppc.rpm



s390x:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.s390.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.s390.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-2.el6_9.i686.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical

https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-08



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFY+HKkXlSAg2UNWIIRAoyXAKC7wgpLt7sAIdMQac9Hw17yKueavgCfYIXM

26NzTcjV8KPdymIbzFSP1Vo=

=NtEN

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





