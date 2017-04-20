Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1067-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7
Datum: Do, 20. April 2017, 12:40
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-3900
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-1855
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-4975
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2339
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-7551

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for ruby2.1
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:1067-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1014863 #1018808 #887877 #909695 #926974 
                    #936032 #959495 #986630 
Cross-References:   CVE-2014-4975 CVE-2015-1855 CVE-2015-3900
                    CVE-2015-7551 CVE-2016-2339
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
                    OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has three fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   This ruby2.1 update to version 2.1.9 fixes the following issues:

   Security issues fixed:
   - CVE-2016-2339: heap overflow vulnerability in the
     Fiddle::Function.new"initialize" (bsc#1018808)
   - CVE-2015-7551: Unsafe tainted string usage in Fiddle and DL (bsc#959495)
   - CVE-2015-3900: hostname validation does not work when fetching gems or
     making API requests (bsc#936032)
   - CVE-2015-1855: Ruby'a OpenSSL extension suffers a vulnerability
 through
     overly permissive matching of hostnames (bsc#926974)
   - CVE-2014-4975: off-by-one stack-based buffer overflow in the encodes()
     function (bsc#887877)

   Bugfixes:
   - SUSEconnect doesn't handle domain wildcards in no_proxy environment
     variable properly (bsc#1014863)
   - Segmentation fault after pack & ioctl & unpack (bsc#909695)
   - Ruby:HTTP Header injection in 'net/http' (bsc#986630)

   ChangeLog:
   - http://svn.ruby-lang.org/repos/ruby/tags/v2_1_9/ChangeLog


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-624=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-624=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-624=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-624=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-624=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-624=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-624=1

   - OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-Magnum-Orchestration-7-2017-624=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-devel-2.1.9-15.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-devel-2.1.9-15.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1
      libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):

      libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1
      libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1
      libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1
      libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1
      libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

   - OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7 (x86_64):

      libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1
      libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1
      ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-4975.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-1855.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-3900.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7551.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2339.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014863
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018808
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/887877
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/909695
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/926974
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/936032
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/959495
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/986630

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Er­neu­te Ver­schie­bung von Java 9 ge­for­dert

5
Fi­re­fox 53 mit vie­len klei­nen Ver­bes­se­run­gen

5
Chro­me 58 er­schie­nen

0
FreeNAS zieht Frei­ga­be von »Cor­ral« zu­rück

1
FFm­peg 3.3 er­schie­nen

5
Pro­jekt Ha­li­um: Zu­sam­men­ar­beit der An­dro­id-Al­ter­na­ti­ven

3
Do­cker stellt Mo­by-Pro­jekt vor

3
Ker­nel 3.18 lebt wei­ter

0
PS3-E­mu­la­tor RPCS3 ver­bes­sert Li­nu­x-Un­ter­stüt­zung

1
Mo­zil­la stellt Fi­re­fox-Al­pha­ver­sio­nen ein
 
Werbung