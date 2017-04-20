Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby

SUSE Security Update: Security update for ruby2.1

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1067-1

Rating: important

References: #1014863 #1018808 #887877 #909695 #926974

#936032 #959495 #986630

Cross-References: CVE-2014-4975 CVE-2015-1855 CVE-2015-3900

CVE-2015-7551 CVE-2016-2339

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7

An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has three fixes

is now available.



Description:





This ruby2.1 update to version 2.1.9 fixes the following issues:



Security issues fixed:

- CVE-2016-2339: heap overflow vulnerability in the

Fiddle::Function.new"initialize" (bsc#1018808)

- CVE-2015-7551: Unsafe tainted string usage in Fiddle and DL (bsc#959495)

- CVE-2015-3900: hostname validation does not work when fetching gems or

making API requests (bsc#936032)

- CVE-2015-1855: Ruby'a OpenSSL extension suffers a vulnerability

through

overly permissive matching of hostnames (bsc#926974)

- CVE-2014-4975: off-by-one stack-based buffer overflow in the encodes()

function (bsc#887877)



Bugfixes:

- SUSEconnect doesn't handle domain wildcards in no_proxy environment

variable properly (bsc#1014863)

- Segmentation fault after pack & ioctl & unpack (bsc#909695)

- Ruby:HTTP Header injection in 'net/http' (bsc#986630)



ChangeLog:

- http://svn.ruby-lang.org/repos/ruby/tags/v2_1_9/ChangeLog





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-624=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-624=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-624=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-624=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-624=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-624=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-624=1



- OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-Magnum-Orchestration-7-2017-624=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-devel-2.1.9-15.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-devel-2.1.9-15.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1

libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1

libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1

libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1

libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1

libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1



- OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7 (x86_64):



libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1

libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1

ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1





