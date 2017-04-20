|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Ruby
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:1067-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7
|Datum:
|Do, 20. April 2017, 12:40
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-3900
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-1855
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-4975
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2339
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-7551
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for ruby2.1
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1067-1
Rating: important
References: #1014863 #1018808 #887877 #909695 #926974
#936032 #959495 #986630
Cross-References: CVE-2014-4975 CVE-2015-1855 CVE-2015-3900
CVE-2015-7551 CVE-2016-2339
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has three fixes
is now available.
Description:
This ruby2.1 update to version 2.1.9 fixes the following issues:
Security issues fixed:
- CVE-2016-2339: heap overflow vulnerability in the
Fiddle::Function.new"initialize" (bsc#1018808)
- CVE-2015-7551: Unsafe tainted string usage in Fiddle and DL (bsc#959495)
- CVE-2015-3900: hostname validation does not work when fetching gems or
making API requests (bsc#936032)
- CVE-2015-1855: Ruby'a OpenSSL extension suffers a vulnerability
through
overly permissive matching of hostnames (bsc#926974)
- CVE-2014-4975: off-by-one stack-based buffer overflow in the encodes()
function (bsc#887877)
Bugfixes:
- SUSEconnect doesn't handle domain wildcards in no_proxy environment
variable properly (bsc#1014863)
- Segmentation fault after pack & ioctl & unpack (bsc#909695)
- Ruby:HTTP Header injection in 'net/http' (bsc#986630)
ChangeLog:
- http://svn.ruby-lang.org/repos/ruby/tags/v2_1_9/ChangeLog
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-624=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-624=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-624=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-624=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-624=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-624=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-624=1
- OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-Magnum-Orchestration-7-2017-624=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-devel-2.1.9-15.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-devel-2.1.9-15.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):
libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1
libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):
libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1
libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1
libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):
libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1
libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1
libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
- OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7 (x86_64):
libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-15.1
libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-15.1
ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-15.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-4975.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-1855.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-3900.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7551.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2339.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014863
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018808
https://bugzilla.suse.com/887877
https://bugzilla.suse.com/909695
https://bugzilla.suse.com/926974
https://bugzilla.suse.com/936032
https://bugzilla.suse.com/959495
https://bugzilla.suse.com/986630
--
