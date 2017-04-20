|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in mupdf
|Name:
|Denial of Service in mupdf
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-8150618774
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Do, 20. April 2017, 15:12
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10221
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-8150618774
2017-04-20 12:00:42.164670
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : mupdf
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.10a
Release : 5.fc26
URL : http://mupdf.com/
Summary : A lightweight PDF viewer and toolkit
Description :
MuPDF is a lightweight PDF viewer and toolkit written in portable C.
The renderer in MuPDF is tailored for high quality anti-aliased
graphics. MuPDF renders text with metrics and spacing accurate to
within fractions of a pixel for the highest fidelity in reproducing
the look of a printed page on screen.
MuPDF has a small footprint. A binary that includes the standard
Roman fonts is only one megabyte. A build with full CJK support
(including an Asian font) is approximately five megabytes.
MuPDF has support for all non-interactive PDF 1.7 features, and the
toolkit provides a simple API for accessing the internal structures of
the PDF document. Example code for navigating interactive links and
bookmarks, encrypting PDF files, extracting fonts, images, and
searchable text, and rendering pages to image files is provided.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Fix stack consumption CVE (#1439643)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1439643 - CVE-2016-10221 mupdf: count_entries function in
pdf-layer.c allows stack consumption [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1439643
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mupdf' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|