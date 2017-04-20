|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:1078-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|Do, 20. April 2017, 16:37
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6505
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7228
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1078-1
Rating: important
References: #1014136 #1015348 #1022555 #1026236 #1027519
#1028235 #1029128 #1029827 #1030144 #1030442
Cross-References: CVE-2017-6505 CVE-2017-7228
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has 8 fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for xen to version 4.7.2 fixes the following issues:
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-7228: Broken check in memory_exchange() permited PV guest
breakout (bsc#1030442).
- XSA-206: Unprivileged guests issuing writes to xenstore were able to
stall progress of the control domain or driver domain, possibly leading
to a Denial of Service (DoS) of the entire host (bsc#1030144).
- CVE-2017-6505: The ohci_service_ed_list function in hw/usb/hcd-ohci.c
allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (infinite
loop) via vectors involving the number of link endpoint list descriptors
(bsc#1028235).
These non-security issues were fixed:
- bsc#1015348: libvirtd didn't not start during boot
- bsc#1014136: kdump couldn't dump a kernel on SLES12-SP2 with Xen
hypervisor.
- bsc#1026236: Fixed paravirtualized performance
- bsc#1022555: Timeout in "execution of /etc/xen/scripts/block add"
- bsc#1029827: Forward port xenstored
- bsc#1029128: Make xen to really produce xen.efi with gcc48
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-492=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
xen-debugsource-4.7.2_02-11.3.1
xen-devel-4.7.2_02-11.3.1
xen-libs-4.7.2_02-11.3.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.2_02-11.3.1
xen-tools-domU-4.7.2_02-11.3.1
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.7.2_02-11.3.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
xen-4.7.2_02-11.3.1
xen-doc-html-4.7.2_02-11.3.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.7.2_02-11.3.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.2_02-11.3.1
xen-tools-4.7.2_02-11.3.1
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.7.2_02-11.3.1
--
|
|