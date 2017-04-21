Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3832-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

April 20, 2017

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : icedove

CVE ID : CVE-2017-5373 CVE-2017-5375 CVE-2017-5376 CVE-2017-5378

CVE-2017-5380 CVE-2017-5383 CVE-2017-5390 CVE-2017-5396

CVE-2017-5398 CVE-2017-5400 CVE-2017-5401 CVE-2017-5402

CVE-2017-5404 CVE-2017-5405 CVE-2017-5407 CVE-2017-5408

CVE-2017-5410



Multiple security issues have been found in Thunderbird, which may may

lead to the execution of arbitrary code or information leaks.



With this update, the Icedove packages are de-branded back to the official

Mozilla branding. With the removing of the Debian branding the packages

are also renamed back to the official names used by Mozilla.



The Thunderbird package is using a different default profile folder,

the default profile folder is now '$(HOME)/.thunderbird'.

The users profile folder, that was used in Icedove, will get migrated

to the new profile folder on the first start, that can take a little bit

more time.



Please read README.Debian for getting more information about the

changes.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 1:45.8.0-3~deb8u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your icedove packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

