Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3261-1
April 20, 2017
qemu vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in QEMU.
Software Description:
- qemu: Machine emulator and virtualizer
Details:
Zhenhao Hong discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio GPU
device. An attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to
crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only affected Ubuntu
16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-10028, CVE-2016-10029)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the 6300esb watchdog. A
privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to
crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-10155)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the i.MX Fast Ethernet
Controller. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only
affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7907)
It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the JAZZ RC4030 device. A
privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to
crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-8667)
It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the 16550A UART device. A
privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to
crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-8669)
It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the shared rings when used
with Xen. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute
arbitrary code on the host. (CVE-2016-9381)
Jann Horn discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VirtFS directory
sharing. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
access files on the host file system outside of the shared directory and
possibly escalate their privileges. In the default installation, when QEMU
is used with libvirt, attackers would be isolated by the libvirt AppArmor
profile. (CVE-2016-9602)
Gerd Hoffmann discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Cirrus VGA
device when being used with a VNC connection. A privileged attacker inside
the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a
denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code on the host. In the
default installation, when QEMU is used with libvirt, attackers would be
isolated by the libvirt AppArmor profile. (CVE-2016-9603)
It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the ColdFire Fast Ethernet
Controller. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-9776)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio GPU device. An
attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to leak
contents of host memory. This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and
Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-9845, CVE-2016-9908)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio GPU device. An
attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash,
resulting in a denial of service. This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-9846, CVE-2016-9912, CVE-2017-5552,
CVE-2017-5578, CVE-2017-5857)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the USB redirector. An
attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash,
resulting in a denial of service. This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-9907)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB EHCI emulation. An
attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash,
resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-9911)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VirtFS directory sharing.
A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU
to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-9913, CVE-2016-9914,
CVE-2016-9915, CVE-2016-9916)
Qinghao Tang, Li Qiang, and Jiangxin discovered that QEMU incorrectly
handled the Cirrus VGA device. A privileged attacker inside the guest could
use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.
(CVE-2016-9921, CVE-2016-9922)
Wjjzhang and Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Cirrus
VGA device. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute
arbitrary code on the host. In the default installation, when QEMU is used
with libvirt, attackers would be isolated by the libvirt AppArmor profile.
(CVE-2017-2615)
It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Cirrus VGA device. A
privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code
on the host. In the default installation, when QEMU is used with libvirt,
attackers would be isolated by the libvirt AppArmor profile.
(CVE-2017-2620)
It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VNC connections. An
attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash,
resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-2633)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the ac97 audio device. A
privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to
crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-5525)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the es1370 audio device.
A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU
to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-5526)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the 16550A UART device. A
privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to
crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-5579)
Jiang Xin discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled SDHCI device emulation.
A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU
to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code on the host. In the default installation, when QEMU is used with
libvirt, attackers would be isolated by the libvirt AppArmor profile.
(CVE-2017-5667)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the MegaRAID SAS device.
A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU
to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-5856)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the CCID Card device. A
privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to
crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-5898)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB xHCI controller
emulation. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-5973)
Jiang Xin and Wjjzhang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled SDHCI
device emulation. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this
issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.
(CVE-2017-5987)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB OHCI controller
emulation. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to hang, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-6505)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
qemu-system 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4
qemu-system-aarch64 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4
qemu-system-arm 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4
qemu-system-mips 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4
qemu-system-misc 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4
qemu-system-ppc 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4
qemu-system-s390x 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4
qemu-system-sparc 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4
qemu-system-x86 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
qemu-system 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11
qemu-system-aarch64 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11
qemu-system-arm 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11
qemu-system-mips 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11
qemu-system-misc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11
qemu-system-ppc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11
qemu-system-s390x 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11
qemu-system-sparc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11
qemu-system-x86 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
qemu-system 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33
qemu-system-aarch64 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33
qemu-system-arm 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33
qemu-system-mips 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33
qemu-system-misc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33
qemu-system-ppc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33
qemu-system-sparc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33
qemu-system-x86 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33
After a standard system update you need to restart all QEMU virtual
machines to make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3261-1
CVE-2016-10028, CVE-2016-10029, CVE-2016-10155, CVE-2016-7907,
CVE-2016-8667, CVE-2016-8669, CVE-2016-9381, CVE-2016-9602,
CVE-2016-9603, CVE-2016-9776, CVE-2016-9845, CVE-2016-9846,
CVE-2016-9907, CVE-2016-9908, CVE-2016-9911, CVE-2016-9912,
CVE-2016-9913, CVE-2016-9914, CVE-2016-9915, CVE-2016-9916,
CVE-2016-9921, CVE-2016-9922, CVE-2017-2615, CVE-2017-2620,
CVE-2017-2633, CVE-2017-5525, CVE-2017-5526, CVE-2017-5552,
CVE-2017-5578, CVE-2017-5579, CVE-2017-5667, CVE-2017-5856,
CVE-2017-5857, CVE-2017-5898, CVE-2017-5973, CVE-2017-5987,
CVE-2017-6505
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33
