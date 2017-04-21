Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3261-1

April 20, 2017



qemu vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in QEMU.



Software Description:

- qemu: Machine emulator and virtualizer



Details:



Zhenhao Hong discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio GPU

device. An attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to

crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only affected Ubuntu

16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-10028, CVE-2016-10029)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the 6300esb watchdog. A

privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to

crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-10155)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the i.MX Fast Ethernet

Controller. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only

affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7907)



It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the JAZZ RC4030 device. A

privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to

crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-8667)



It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the 16550A UART device. A

privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to

crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-8669)



It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the shared rings when used

with Xen. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute

arbitrary code on the host. (CVE-2016-9381)



Jann Horn discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VirtFS directory

sharing. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

access files on the host file system outside of the shared directory and

possibly escalate their privileges. In the default installation, when QEMU

is used with libvirt, attackers would be isolated by the libvirt AppArmor

profile. (CVE-2016-9602)



Gerd Hoffmann discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Cirrus VGA

device when being used with a VNC connection. A privileged attacker inside

the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a

denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code on the host. In the

default installation, when QEMU is used with libvirt, attackers would be

isolated by the libvirt AppArmor profile. (CVE-2016-9603)



It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the ColdFire Fast Ethernet

Controller. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-9776)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio GPU device. An

attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to leak

contents of host memory. This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and

Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-9845, CVE-2016-9908)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio GPU device. An

attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash,

resulting in a denial of service. This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-9846, CVE-2016-9912, CVE-2017-5552,

CVE-2017-5578, CVE-2017-5857)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the USB redirector. An

attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash,

resulting in a denial of service. This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-9907)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB EHCI emulation. An

attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash,

resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-9911)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VirtFS directory sharing.

A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU

to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-9913, CVE-2016-9914,

CVE-2016-9915, CVE-2016-9916)



Qinghao Tang, Li Qiang, and Jiangxin discovered that QEMU incorrectly

handled the Cirrus VGA device. A privileged attacker inside the guest could

use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.

(CVE-2016-9921, CVE-2016-9922)



Wjjzhang and Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Cirrus

VGA device. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute

arbitrary code on the host. In the default installation, when QEMU is used

with libvirt, attackers would be isolated by the libvirt AppArmor profile.

(CVE-2017-2615)



It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Cirrus VGA device. A

privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to

crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code

on the host. In the default installation, when QEMU is used with libvirt,

attackers would be isolated by the libvirt AppArmor profile.

(CVE-2017-2620)



It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VNC connections. An

attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash,

resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-2633)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the ac97 audio device. A

privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to

crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-5525)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the es1370 audio device.

A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU

to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-5526)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the 16550A UART device. A

privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to

crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-5579)



Jiang Xin discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled SDHCI device emulation.

A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU

to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary

code on the host. In the default installation, when QEMU is used with

libvirt, attackers would be isolated by the libvirt AppArmor profile.

(CVE-2017-5667)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the MegaRAID SAS device.

A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU

to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-5856)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the CCID Card device. A

privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to

crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-5898)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB xHCI controller

emulation. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-5973)



Jiang Xin and Wjjzhang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled SDHCI

device emulation. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this

issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.

(CVE-2017-5987)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB OHCI controller

emulation. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to hang, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-6505)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

qemu-system 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4

qemu-system-aarch64 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4

qemu-system-arm 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4

qemu-system-mips 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4

qemu-system-misc 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4

qemu-system-ppc 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4

qemu-system-s390x 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4

qemu-system-sparc 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4

qemu-system-x86 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

qemu-system 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11

qemu-system-aarch64 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11

qemu-system-arm 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11

qemu-system-mips 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11

qemu-system-misc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11

qemu-system-ppc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11

qemu-system-s390x 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11

qemu-system-sparc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11

qemu-system-x86 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

qemu-system 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33

qemu-system-aarch64 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33

qemu-system-arm 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33

qemu-system-mips 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33

qemu-system-misc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33

qemu-system-ppc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33

qemu-system-sparc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33

qemu-system-x86 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33



After a standard system update you need to restart all QEMU virtual

machines to make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3261-1

CVE-2016-10028, CVE-2016-10029, CVE-2016-10155, CVE-2016-7907,

CVE-2016-8667, CVE-2016-8669, CVE-2016-9381, CVE-2016-9602,

CVE-2016-9603, CVE-2016-9776, CVE-2016-9845, CVE-2016-9846,

CVE-2016-9907, CVE-2016-9908, CVE-2016-9911, CVE-2016-9912,

CVE-2016-9913, CVE-2016-9914, CVE-2016-9915, CVE-2016-9916,

CVE-2016-9921, CVE-2016-9922, CVE-2017-2615, CVE-2017-2620,

CVE-2017-2633, CVE-2017-5525, CVE-2017-5526, CVE-2017-5552,

CVE-2017-5578, CVE-2017-5579, CVE-2017-5667, CVE-2017-5856,

CVE-2017-5857, CVE-2017-5898, CVE-2017-5973, CVE-2017-5987,

CVE-2017-6505



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.4

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.11

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.33







