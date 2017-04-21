Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in nss-util
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in nss-util
ID: CESA-2017:1100
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Fr, 21. April 2017, 07:18
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5461
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1100.html

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:1100 Critical

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1100.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
09d5ded637588ded6406eafe69a19b13d981a8bf945ada12894da1a0d21d376f 
 nss-util-3.28.4-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
fcc501f2c221dab92c66ba05ee5ad80ad5894984a5423d7db58020165cc0b45b 
 nss-util-devel-3.28.4-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
09d5ded637588ded6406eafe69a19b13d981a8bf945ada12894da1a0d21d376f 
 nss-util-3.28.4-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
62d946e014cfbfb7cc657a58295a8f27b11043f2136edf91126b3ff467400c85 
 nss-util-3.28.4-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
fcc501f2c221dab92c66ba05ee5ad80ad5894984a5423d7db58020165cc0b45b 
 nss-util-devel-3.28.4-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
515fd89043687a0cf6f40271d36ebfb34d27bd8304d8027e70b168d110fb81d5 
 nss-util-devel-3.28.4-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Source:
0667ca1376b6eca9ae5b4b0c5745d5ae9801227458afe5c43fab9422908f8763 
 nss-util-3.28.4-1.el6_9.src.rpm



Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
