Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in BIND
Name:
|Zwei Probleme in BIND
ID:
|CESA-2017:1105
Distribution:
|CentOS
Plattformen:
|CentOS 6
Datum:
|Fr, 21. April 2017, 07:24
Referenzen:
|https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1105.html
https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01465
https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01466
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3137
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3136
|
Originalnachricht
|
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:1105 Important
Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1105.html
The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )
