Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in BIND



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:1105 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1105.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

266ff64660c075b7bfb17bbf4d4c356ff3ccdd119f35a129ae133cc44a69ea6c

bind-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

888eb9b8a3cb22ebc9b0a3f4b6506921b87ee43a15e6fda781341330151dc3cb

bind-chroot-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

d8858c4a806579f9054d7a037fb073089f67e4785878fc56970ce7380e9bb898

bind-devel-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

b38c21b53129c69466455a59c955ffafcf8bbae05ffb32b96f9a7ff0e11ff666

bind-libs-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

14fef0f86fa4b1dc16744c455212f0898ce499469ff78ad3be09fed7d83e6b9b

bind-sdb-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

fc6060564bf23ed602d04029964e92e6c9eaec7bdfc3699fb8fb70f83e3301bf

bind-utils-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.1.i686.rpm



x86_64:

71e75001dd78f3d3289a8fa1dee4b0732b91367f016ff7a4ed18d7ffe57d76ee

bind-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

4e91a4f03ed4e735bac48da9baddc23b1d02c4c090cf450f7eb4a6f807d38d13

bind-chroot-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

d8858c4a806579f9054d7a037fb073089f67e4785878fc56970ce7380e9bb898

bind-devel-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

bb151b30485f3ada32fce9f174aa9062109ad18e548f8c3d2dc56ae3cc87183c

bind-devel-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

b38c21b53129c69466455a59c955ffafcf8bbae05ffb32b96f9a7ff0e11ff666

bind-libs-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

d83ffedf34e95f4cf8b5bf1c663e1a5b558f0216ac72f961caaf68464eacd66b

bind-libs-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

9427eeecce239e8fa449d6a10a1859e53d283c9322751db9aa63aad04578f234

bind-sdb-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

72d554da0c64568336b159232f3e408a45716c32aa41c4c7c8b4fed0a26fe40e

bind-utils-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm



Source:

111d7cd4e4965321ccee94526fe79629709da816ca6ee47832c44807320883b9

bind-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.1.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



