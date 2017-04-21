Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:1104 Critical



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1104.html



i386:

da7e0a3b2f6cc4703c95b34c6cc75b2815e4ae5035bef6ef56d052c625cc3eaa

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6.centos.i686.rpm



x86_64:

da7e0a3b2f6cc4703c95b34c6cc75b2815e4ae5035bef6ef56d052c625cc3eaa

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6.centos.i686.rpm

c5d308fb577cb57882c9478a0b7d1c85bbd63ca411399ee4cb3d8bc0af960973

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

583ca21ee5e6610c077d0671fba0bd4bb0f1117e1115faf4468b8fb44c7f5049

firefox-52.1.0-2.el6.centos.src.rpm







Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



