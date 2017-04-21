Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:1104 CriticalUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1104.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:da7e0a3b2f6cc4703c95b34c6cc75b2815e4ae5035bef6ef56d052c625cc3eaa firefox-52.1.0-2.el6.centos.i686.rpmx86_64:da7e0a3b2f6cc4703c95b34c6cc75b2815e4ae5035bef6ef56d052c625cc3eaa firefox-52.1.0-2.el6.centos.i686.rpmc5d308fb577cb57882c9478a0b7d1c85bbd63ca411399ee4cb3d8bc0af960973 firefox-52.1.0-2.el6.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:583ca21ee5e6610c077d0671fba0bd4bb0f1117e1115faf4468b8fb44c7f5049 firefox-52.1.0-2.el6.centos.src.rpm