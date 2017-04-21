Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: CESA-2017:1104
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Fr, 21. April 2017, 07:25
Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:1104 Critical

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1104.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
da7e0a3b2f6cc4703c95b34c6cc75b2815e4ae5035bef6ef56d052c625cc3eaa 
 firefox-52.1.0-2.el6.centos.i686.rpm

x86_64:
da7e0a3b2f6cc4703c95b34c6cc75b2815e4ae5035bef6ef56d052c625cc3eaa 
 firefox-52.1.0-2.el6.centos.i686.rpm
c5d308fb577cb57882c9478a0b7d1c85bbd63ca411399ee4cb3d8bc0af960973 
 firefox-52.1.0-2.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
583ca21ee5e6610c077d0671fba0bd4bb0f1117e1115faf4468b8fb44c7f5049 
 firefox-52.1.0-2.el6.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
