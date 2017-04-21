Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in nss-util
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in nss-util
ID: CESA-2017:1100
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Fr, 21. April 2017, 07:26
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5461
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1100.html

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:1100 Critical

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1100.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
847b8da43f05a5f24b81b01efbc991e70c5d2c9c659f6bd9feb420bbfe59ba5e 
 nss-util-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.i686.rpm
f23201ad7af7e0d5105bbde62ea32c2a10b62cfd1cdce92fe904306bdfb4ae43 
 nss-util-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
78199e2871b2b385458ff852b1609f7c46f71a2a7133ee885f153a3ffc5fc715 
 nss-util-devel-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.i686.rpm
c26d927e1604c5fc1ab7b5499e96e83d356eee25e3d560e96d60c612891bffa1 
 nss-util-devel-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Source:
df5fc54dc4fa11167312e53541dc2334c45398132b61f879f1dc2a27cd55f436 
 nss-util-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
