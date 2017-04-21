Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in NSS



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:1100 Critical



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1100.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

7c0e9cbeacb07e7d2868f2f364527ff71816cdfef0dc18474e05db16e57e25e7

nss-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.i686.rpm

86968563fe276b36b88f07fa11f06c3366a9a96b20c4b2691338748f649f3d4d

nss-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

f065aa53f66548495a2130e280fc14dc8b8f8a076bd7bade3425adac88f77d36

nss-devel-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.i686.rpm

caea2c9dc2ca247bb9042124d7d6a60ce4f02d71af28a5e069d60525f80b6740

nss-devel-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

385f200523e2720d9f250fd3149a471f1f02f5cc55dfae5ac50090a89eab499b

nss-pkcs11-devel-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.i686.rpm

ed301c352dabeb127f12decacc3d6639372357dc7673de463ea590773bae3ff6

nss-pkcs11-devel-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

7c82dbe83f51d6505d368d68535fd34da2da0efc52c3115612011ef791c5bbc6

nss-sysinit-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

fe1d1425aaebb108851540d27337613f169db30ddbdccb336b79d4dc0197eea0

nss-tools-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Source:

8031fd77de059ce3786fb98712737a9e9e83a8e4e29e8071050ce90ae4a1cb53

nss-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.src.rpm







