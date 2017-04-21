|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in NSS
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in NSS
|ID:
|CESA-2017:1100
|Distribution:
|CentOS
|Plattformen:
|CentOS 7
|Datum:
|Fr, 21. April 2017, 07:27
|Referenzen:
|https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1100.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5461
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:1100 Critical
Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1100.html
The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )
x86_64:
7c0e9cbeacb07e7d2868f2f364527ff71816cdfef0dc18474e05db16e57e25e7
nss-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.i686.rpm
86968563fe276b36b88f07fa11f06c3366a9a96b20c4b2691338748f649f3d4d
nss-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
f065aa53f66548495a2130e280fc14dc8b8f8a076bd7bade3425adac88f77d36
nss-devel-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.i686.rpm
caea2c9dc2ca247bb9042124d7d6a60ce4f02d71af28a5e069d60525f80b6740
nss-devel-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
385f200523e2720d9f250fd3149a471f1f02f5cc55dfae5ac50090a89eab499b
nss-pkcs11-devel-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.i686.rpm
ed301c352dabeb127f12decacc3d6639372357dc7673de463ea590773bae3ff6
nss-pkcs11-devel-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
7c82dbe83f51d6505d368d68535fd34da2da0efc52c3115612011ef791c5bbc6
nss-sysinit-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
fe1d1425aaebb108851540d27337613f169db30ddbdccb336b79d4dc0197eea0
nss-tools-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Source:
8031fd77de059ce3786fb98712737a9e9e83a8e4e29e8071050ce90ae4a1cb53
nss-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.src.rpm
--
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS
_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
