Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in NSS
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in NSS
ID: CESA-2017:1100
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Fr, 21. April 2017, 07:27
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1100.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5461

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:1100 Critical

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1100.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
7c0e9cbeacb07e7d2868f2f364527ff71816cdfef0dc18474e05db16e57e25e7 
 nss-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.i686.rpm
86968563fe276b36b88f07fa11f06c3366a9a96b20c4b2691338748f649f3d4d 
 nss-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
f065aa53f66548495a2130e280fc14dc8b8f8a076bd7bade3425adac88f77d36 
 nss-devel-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.i686.rpm
caea2c9dc2ca247bb9042124d7d6a60ce4f02d71af28a5e069d60525f80b6740 
 nss-devel-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
385f200523e2720d9f250fd3149a471f1f02f5cc55dfae5ac50090a89eab499b 
 nss-pkcs11-devel-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.i686.rpm
ed301c352dabeb127f12decacc3d6639372357dc7673de463ea590773bae3ff6 
 nss-pkcs11-devel-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
7c82dbe83f51d6505d368d68535fd34da2da0efc52c3115612011ef791c5bbc6 
 nss-sysinit-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
fe1d1425aaebb108851540d27337613f169db30ddbdccb336b79d4dc0197eea0 
 nss-tools-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Source:
8031fd77de059ce3786fb98712737a9e9e83a8e4e29e8071050ce90ae4a1cb53 
 nss-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.src.rpm



