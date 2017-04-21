Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
ID: USN-3259-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10, Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Fr, 21. April 2017, 07:32
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3136
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3137
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3138

Originalnachricht

 

--===============2374187335053806786==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="wzJLGUyc3ArbnUjN"
Content-Disposition: inline


--wzJLGUyc3ArbnUjN
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3259-1
April 17, 2017

bind9 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in Bind.

Software Description:
- bind9: Internet Domain Name Server

Details:

It was discovered that the resolver in Bind made incorrect
assumptions about ordering when processing responses containing
a CNAME or DNAME. An attacker could use this cause a denial of
service. (CVE-2017-3137)

Oleg Gorokhov discovered that in some situations, Bind did not properly
handle DNS64 queries. An attacker could use this to cause a denial
of service. (CVE-2017-3136)

Mike Lalumiere discovered that in some situations, Bind did
not properly handle invalid operations requested via its control
channel. An attacker with access to the control channel could cause
a denial of service. (CVE-2017-3138)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  bind9                           1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu5

Ubuntu 16.10:
  bind9                           1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.6

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  bind9                           1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.6

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  bind9                           1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.14

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  bind9                           1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.22

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3259-1
  CVE-2017-3136, CVE-2017-3137, CVE-2017-3138

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu5
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.6
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.6
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.14
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.22


--wzJLGUyc3ArbnUjN
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
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=Sswh
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--wzJLGUyc3ArbnUjN--


--===============2374187335053806786==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============2374187335053806786==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
ROSA Desk­top Fresh R9 er­hält­lich

2
Er­neu­te Ver­schie­bung von Java 9 ge­for­dert

11
Fi­re­fox 53 mit vie­len klei­nen Ver­bes­se­run­gen

7
Chro­me 58 er­schie­nen

1
FreeNAS zieht Frei­ga­be von »Cor­ral« zu­rück

1
FFm­peg 3.3 er­schie­nen

5
Pro­jekt Ha­li­um: Zu­sam­men­ar­beit der An­dro­id-Al­ter­na­ti­ven

3
Do­cker stellt Mo­by-Pro­jekt vor

3
Ker­nel 3.18 lebt wei­ter

0
PS3-E­mu­la­tor RPCS3 ver­bes­sert Li­nu­x-Un­ter­stüt­zung
 
Werbung