|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|ID:
|USN-3259-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10, Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Fr, 21. April 2017, 07:32
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3136
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3137
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3138
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3259-1
April 17, 2017
bind9 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Bind.
Software Description:
- bind9: Internet Domain Name Server
Details:
It was discovered that the resolver in Bind made incorrect
assumptions about ordering when processing responses containing
a CNAME or DNAME. An attacker could use this cause a denial of
service. (CVE-2017-3137)
Oleg Gorokhov discovered that in some situations, Bind did not properly
handle DNS64 queries. An attacker could use this to cause a denial
of service. (CVE-2017-3136)
Mike Lalumiere discovered that in some situations, Bind did
not properly handle invalid operations requested via its control
channel. An attacker with access to the control channel could cause
a denial of service. (CVE-2017-3138)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu5
Ubuntu 16.10:
bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.6
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.6
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
bind9 1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.14
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
bind9 1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.22
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3259-1
CVE-2017-3136, CVE-2017-3137, CVE-2017-3138
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu5
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.6
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.6
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.14
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.22
|
|