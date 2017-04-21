Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3259-1

April 17, 2017



bind9 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Bind.



Software Description:

- bind9: Internet Domain Name Server



Details:



It was discovered that the resolver in Bind made incorrect

assumptions about ordering when processing responses containing

a CNAME or DNAME. An attacker could use this cause a denial of

service. (CVE-2017-3137)



Oleg Gorokhov discovered that in some situations, Bind did not properly

handle DNS64 queries. An attacker could use this to cause a denial

of service. (CVE-2017-3136)



Mike Lalumiere discovered that in some situations, Bind did

not properly handle invalid operations requested via its control

channel. An attacker with access to the control channel could cause

a denial of service. (CVE-2017-3138)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu5



Ubuntu 16.10:

bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.6



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.6



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

bind9 1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.14



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

bind9 1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.22



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3259-1

CVE-2017-3136, CVE-2017-3137, CVE-2017-3138



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu5

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.6

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.6

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.14

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.22





