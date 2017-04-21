|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Freetype
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in Freetype
|ID:
|USN-3263-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10, Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Fr, 21. April 2017, 07:33
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10328
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============7844367845001384638==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="HWvPVVuAAfuRc6SZ"
Content-Disposition: inline
--HWvPVVuAAfuRc6SZ
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3263-1
April 21, 2017
freetype vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
FreeType could be made to crash or run programs if it opened a specially
crafted font file.
Software Description:
- freetype: FreeType 2 is a font engine library
Details:
It was discovered that a heap-based buffer overflow existed in the
FreeType library. If a user were tricked into using a specially
crafted font file, a remote attacker could cause FreeType to crash,
resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
libfreetype6 2.6.3-3ubuntu2.1
Ubuntu 16.10:
libfreetype6 2.6.3-3ubuntu1.2
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libfreetype6 2.6.1-0.1ubuntu2.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libfreetype6 2.5.2-1ubuntu2.7
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
libfreetype6 2.4.8-1ubuntu2.5
After a standard system update you need to restart your session to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3263-1
CVE-2016-10328
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/freetype/2.6.3-3ubuntu2.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/freetype/2.6.3-3ubuntu1.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/freetype/2.6.1-0.1ubuntu2.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/freetype/2.5.2-1ubuntu2.7
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/freetype/2.4.8-1ubuntu2.5
--HWvPVVuAAfuRc6SZ
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1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=qG+z
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--HWvPVVuAAfuRc6SZ--
--===============7844367845001384638==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============7844367845001384638==--
|
|