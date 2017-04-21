Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Freetype
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in Freetype
ID: USN-3263-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10, Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Fr, 21. April 2017, 07:33
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10328

Originalnachricht

 

--===============7844367845001384638==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="HWvPVVuAAfuRc6SZ"
Content-Disposition: inline


--HWvPVVuAAfuRc6SZ
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3263-1
April 21, 2017

freetype vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

FreeType could be made to crash or run programs if it opened a specially
crafted font file.

Software Description:
- freetype: FreeType 2 is a font engine library

Details:

It was discovered that a heap-based buffer overflow existed in the
FreeType library. If a user were tricked into using a specially
crafted font file, a remote attacker could cause FreeType to crash,
resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  libfreetype6                    2.6.3-3ubuntu2.1

Ubuntu 16.10:
  libfreetype6                    2.6.3-3ubuntu1.2

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libfreetype6                    2.6.1-0.1ubuntu2.2

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  libfreetype6                    2.5.2-1ubuntu2.7

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  libfreetype6                    2.4.8-1ubuntu2.5

After a standard system update you need to restart your session to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3263-1
  CVE-2016-10328

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/freetype/2.6.3-3ubuntu2.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/freetype/2.6.3-3ubuntu1.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/freetype/2.6.1-0.1ubuntu2.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/freetype/2.5.2-1ubuntu2.7
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/freetype/2.4.8-1ubuntu2.5


--HWvPVVuAAfuRc6SZ
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
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=qG+z
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--HWvPVVuAAfuRc6SZ--


--===============7844367845001384638==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============7844367845001384638==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
ROSA Desk­top Fresh R9 er­hält­lich

2
Er­neu­te Ver­schie­bung von Java 9 ge­for­dert

11
Fi­re­fox 53 mit vie­len klei­nen Ver­bes­se­run­gen

7
Chro­me 58 er­schie­nen

1
FreeNAS zieht Frei­ga­be von »Cor­ral« zu­rück

1
FFm­peg 3.3 er­schie­nen

5
Pro­jekt Ha­li­um: Zu­sam­men­ar­beit der An­dro­id-Al­ter­na­ti­ven

3
Do­cker stellt Mo­by-Pro­jekt vor

3
Ker­nel 3.18 lebt wei­ter

0
PS3-E­mu­la­tor RPCS3 ver­bes­sert Li­nu­x-Un­ter­stüt­zung
 
Werbung