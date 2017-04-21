Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: CESA-2017:1106
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Fr, 21. April 2017, 07:34
Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:1106 Critical

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1106.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
db9f358d231c95b7443d58e8a92b90d5bf9f24cd5f2641c3262271cb13aa4ecb 
 firefox-52.1.0-2.el7.centos.i686.rpm
6f191762164e4cf5b54b7a0b4026d78c69e0073abf331840572accd09341a78c 
 firefox-52.1.0-2.el7.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
90270668303aceb8ffec03143491fee0c4e5fb5245655a37f11188560878b434 
 firefox-52.1.0-2.el7.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
