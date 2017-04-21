Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:1106 Critical



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-1106.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

db9f358d231c95b7443d58e8a92b90d5bf9f24cd5f2641c3262271cb13aa4ecb

firefox-52.1.0-2.el7.centos.i686.rpm

6f191762164e4cf5b54b7a0b4026d78c69e0073abf331840572accd09341a78c

firefox-52.1.0-2.el7.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

90270668303aceb8ffec03143491fee0c4e5fb5245655a37f11188560878b434

firefox-52.1.0-2.el7.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



