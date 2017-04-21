Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: java-1.8.0-openjdk security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1109-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1109

Issue date: 2017-04-20

CVE Names: CVE-2017-3509 CVE-2017-3511 CVE-2017-3526

CVE-2017-3533 CVE-2017-3539 CVE-2017-3544

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for java-1.8.0-openjdk is now available for Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 6.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The java-1.8.0-openjdk packages provide the OpenJDK 8 Java Runtime

Environment and the OpenJDK 8 Java Software Development Kit.



Security Fix(es):



* An untrusted library search path flaw was found in the JCE component of

OpenJDK. A local attacker could possibly use this flaw to cause a Java

application using JCE to load an attacker-controlled library and hence

escalate their privileges. (CVE-2017-3511)



* It was found that the JAXP component of OpenJDK failed to correctly

enforce parse tree size limits when parsing XML document. An attacker able

to make a Java application parse a specially crafted XML document could use

this flaw to make it consume an excessive amount of CPU and memory.

(CVE-2017-3526)



* It was discovered that the HTTP client implementation in the Networking

component of OpenJDK could cache and re-use an NTLM authenticated

connection in a different security context. A remote attacker could

possibly use this flaw to make a Java application perform HTTP requests

authenticated with credentials of a different user. (CVE-2017-3509)



Note: This update adds support for the "jdk.ntlm.cache" system property

which, when set to false, prevents caching of NTLM connections and

authentications and hence prevents this issue. However, caching remains

enabled by default.



* It was discovered that the Security component of OpenJDK did not allow

users to restrict the set of algorithms allowed for Jar integrity

verification. This flaw could allow an attacker to modify content of the

Jar file that used weak signing key or hash algorithm. (CVE-2017-3539)



Note: This updates extends the fix for CVE-2016-5542 released as part of

the RHSA-2016:2079 erratum to no longer allow the MD5 hash algorithm during

the Jar integrity verification by adding it to the

jdk.jar.disabledAlgorithms security property.



* Newline injection flaws were discovered in FTP and SMTP client

implementations in the Networking component in OpenJDK. A remote attacker

could possibly use these flaws to manipulate FTP or SMTP connections

established by a Java application. (CVE-2017-3533, CVE-2017-3544)



Note: If the web browser plug-in provided by the icedtea-web package was

installed, the issues exposed via Java applets could have been exploited

without user interaction if a user visited a malicious website.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



All running instances of OpenJDK Java must be restarted for this update to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1443007 - CVE-2017-3511 OpenJDK: untrusted extension directories search path in

Launcher (JCE, 8163528)

1443052 - CVE-2017-3509 OpenJDK: improper re-use of NTLM authenticated

connections (Networking, 8163520)

1443068 - CVE-2017-3544 OpenJDK: newline injection in the SMTP client

(Networking, 8171533)

1443083 - CVE-2017-3533 OpenJDK: newline injection in the FTP client

(Networking, 8170222)

1443097 - CVE-2017-3539 OpenJDK: MD5 allowed for jar verification (Security,

8171121)

1443252 - CVE-2017-3526 OpenJDK: incomplete XML parse tree size enforcement

(JAXP, 8169011)



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



i386:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm



noarch:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):



Source:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.src.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



noarch:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



i386:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm



noarch:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



i386:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.i686.rpm



noarch:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.131-0.b11.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3509

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3511

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3526

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3533

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3539

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3544

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2079.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFY+ajOXlSAg2UNWIIRAs7dAKCCQha4jr8lbFY57VRnmUVAHrR11wCghYb3

aFRCe86KW7Z9vamI7Hlt7RY=

=D6I/

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





