|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in python-django
|Name:
|Cross-Site Scripting in python-django
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-f997e46fa7
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Fr, 21. April 2017, 19:27
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7233
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-f997e46fa7
2017-04-21 14:26:09.115064
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : python-django
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.10.7
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://www.djangoproject.com/
Summary : A high-level Python Web framework
Description :
Django is a high-level Python Web framework that encourages rapid
development and a clean, pragmatic design. It focuses on automating as
much as possible and adhering to the DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself)
principle.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
fix CVE-2017-7233
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python-django' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|