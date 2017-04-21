Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in python-django

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-f997e46fa7

2017-04-21 14:26:09.115064

Name : python-django

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 1.10.7

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://www.djangoproject.com/

Summary : A high-level Python Web framework

Description :

Django is a high-level Python Web framework that encourages rapid

development and a clean, pragmatic design. It focuses on automating as

much as possible and adhering to the DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself)

principle.



Update Information:



fix CVE-2017-7233

