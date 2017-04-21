|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in pcre2
Name : pcre2
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 10.23
Release : 6.fc26
URL : http://www.pcre.org/
Summary : Perl-compatible regular expression library
Description :
PCRE2 is a re-working of the original PCRE (Perl-compatible regular
expression) library to provide an entirely new API.
PCRE2 is written in C, and it has its own API. There are three sets of
functions, one for the 8-bit library, which processes strings of bytes, one
for the 16-bit library, which processes strings of 16-bit values, and one for
the 32-bit library, which processes strings of 32-bit values. There are no C++
wrappers. This package provides support for strings in 8-bit and UTF-8
encodings. Install pcre2-utf16 or pcre2-utf32 packages for the other ones.
The distribution does contain a set of C wrapper functions for the 8-bit
library that are based on the POSIX regular expression API (see the pcre2posix
man page). These can be found in a library called libpcre2posix. Note that
this just provides a POSIX calling interface to PCRE2; the regular expressions
themselves still follow Perl syntax and semantics. The POSIX API is
restricted, and does not give full access to all of PCRE2's facilities.
This release fixes a crash when finding a Unicode property for a character
with
a code point greater than 0x10ffff in UTF-32 library while UTF mode is
disabled
and JIT mode is enabled. It also fixes an incortect cast in UTF validation
routine.
[ 1 ] Bug #1434504 - CVE-2017-7186 pcre: Invalid Unicode property lookup
(8.41/7, 10.24/2)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1434504
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade pcre2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
