Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libarchive
|Name:
Zwei Probleme in libarchive
|ID:
FEDORA-2017-35e59a5ffb
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Fr, 21. April 2017, 20:35
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10209
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5601
Originalnachricht
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-35e59a5ffb
2017-04-21 14:26:09.124361
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : libarchive
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 3.2.2
Release : 4.fc26
URL : http://www.libarchive.org/
Summary : A library for handling streaming archive formats
Description :
Libarchive is a programming library that can create and read several different
streaming archive formats, including most popular tar variants, several cpio
formats, and both BSD and GNU ar variants. It can also write shar archives and
read ISO9660 CDROM images and ZIP archives.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
fix two minor CVEs by backporting upstream commits (rhbz#1439705,
rhbz#1417920)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1439705 - CVE-2016-10209 libarchive: NULL pointer dereference in
archive_wstring_append_from_mbs function [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1439705
[ 2 ] Bug #1417920 - CVE-2017-5601 libarchive: Out of bounds read in
lha_read_file_header_1() function [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1417920
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libarchive' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
