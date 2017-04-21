Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3260-1
April 21, 2017
firefox vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Firefox could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it
opened a malicious website.
Software Description:
- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser
Details:
Multiple security issues were discovered in Firefox. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit these to read uninitialized memory, obtain sensitive
information, spoof the addressbar contents or other UI elements, escape
the sandbox to read local files, conduct cross-site scripting (XSS)
attacks, cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5429, CVE-2017-5430, CVE-2017-5432,
CVE-2017-5433, CVE-2017-5434, CVE-2017-5435, CVE-2017-5436, CVE-2017-5437,
CVE-2017-5438, CVE-2017-5439, CVE-2017-5440, CVE-2017-5441, CVE-2017-5442,
CVE-2017-5443, CVE-2017-5444, CVE-2017-5445, CVE-2017-5446, CVE-2017-5447,
CVE-2017-5448, CVE-2017-5449, CVE-2017-5451, CVE-2017-5453, CVE-2017-5454,
CVE-2017-5455, CVE-2017-5456, CVE-2017-5458, CVE-2017-5459, CVE-2017-5460,
CVE-2017-5461, CVE-2017-5464, CVE-2017-5465, CVE-2017-5466, CVE-2017-5467,
CVE-2017-5468, CVE-2017-5469)
A flaw was discovered in the DRBG number generation in NSS. If an
attacker were able to perform a man-in-the-middle attack, this flaw
could potentially be exploited to view sensitive information.
(CVE-2017-5462)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
firefox 53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
Ubuntu 16.10:
firefox 53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
firefox 53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
firefox 53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3260-1
CVE-2017-5429, CVE-2017-5430, CVE-2017-5432, CVE-2017-5433,
CVE-2017-5434, CVE-2017-5435, CVE-2017-5436, CVE-2017-5437,
CVE-2017-5438, CVE-2017-5439, CVE-2017-5440, CVE-2017-5441,
CVE-2017-5442, CVE-2017-5443, CVE-2017-5444, CVE-2017-5445,
CVE-2017-5446, CVE-2017-5447, CVE-2017-5448, CVE-2017-5449,
CVE-2017-5451, CVE-2017-5453, CVE-2017-5454, CVE-2017-5455,
CVE-2017-5456, CVE-2017-5458, CVE-2017-5459, CVE-2017-5460,
CVE-2017-5461, CVE-2017-5462, CVE-2017-5464, CVE-2017-5465,
CVE-2017-5466, CVE-2017-5467, CVE-2017-5468, CVE-2017-5469
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
