Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: USN-3260-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10, Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Fr, 21. April 2017, 20:37
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5455
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5436
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5465
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5469
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5440
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5458
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5444
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5445
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5466
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5443
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5462
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5449
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5435
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5446
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5438
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5437
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5460
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5456
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5433
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5432
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5454
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5451
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5430
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5448
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5434
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5429
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5467
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5459
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5453
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5441
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5468
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5464
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5461
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5447
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5439
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5442

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============5715659616840288359==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha256;
 protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="Htp1f2WMo7NPnv2j45M1fHP98S5RlQGKJ"

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--Htp1f2WMo7NPnv2j45M1fHP98S5RlQGKJ
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="bP4PJc7ALWo8IeB6HvD358hWaPohNikdG";
 protected-headers="v1"
From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <2e19ee8f-19b5-b910-3f02-bc8df14c33ec@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3260-1] Firefox vulnerabilities

--bP4PJc7ALWo8IeB6HvD358hWaPohNikdG
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Content-Language: en-US

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3260-1
April 21, 2017

firefox vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Firefox could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it
opened a malicious website.

Software Description:
- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser

Details:

Multiple security issues were discovered in Firefox. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit these to read uninitialized memory, obtain sensitive
information, spoof the addressbar contents or other UI elements, escape
the sandbox to read local files, conduct cross-site scripting (XSS)
attacks, cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5429, CVE-2017-5430, CVE-2017-5432,
CVE-2017-5433, CVE-2017-5434, CVE-2017-5435, CVE-2017-5436, CVE-2017-5437,
CVE-2017-5438, CVE-2017-5439, CVE-2017-5440, CVE-2017-5441, CVE-2017-5442,
CVE-2017-5443, CVE-2017-5444, CVE-2017-5445, CVE-2017-5446, CVE-2017-5447,
CVE-2017-5448, CVE-2017-5449, CVE-2017-5451, CVE-2017-5453, CVE-2017-5454,
CVE-2017-5455, CVE-2017-5456, CVE-2017-5458, CVE-2017-5459, CVE-2017-5460,
CVE-2017-5461, CVE-2017-5464, CVE-2017-5465, CVE-2017-5466, CVE-2017-5467,
CVE-2017-5468, CVE-2017-5469)

A flaw was discovered in the DRBG number generation in NSS. If an
attacker were able to perform a man-in-the-middle attack, this flaw
could potentially be exploited to view sensitive information.
(CVE-2017-5462)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  firefox                         53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.17.04.1

Ubuntu 16.10:
  firefox                         53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  firefox                         53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  firefox                         53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3260-1
  CVE-2017-5429, CVE-2017-5430, CVE-2017-5432, CVE-2017-5433,
  CVE-2017-5434, CVE-2017-5435, CVE-2017-5436, CVE-2017-5437,
  CVE-2017-5438, CVE-2017-5439, CVE-2017-5440, CVE-2017-5441,
  CVE-2017-5442, CVE-2017-5443, CVE-2017-5444, CVE-2017-5445,
  CVE-2017-5446, CVE-2017-5447, CVE-2017-5448, CVE-2017-5449,
  CVE-2017-5451, CVE-2017-5453, CVE-2017-5454, CVE-2017-5455,
  CVE-2017-5456, CVE-2017-5458, CVE-2017-5459, CVE-2017-5460,
  CVE-2017-5461, CVE-2017-5462, CVE-2017-5464, CVE-2017-5465,
  CVE-2017-5466, CVE-2017-5467, CVE-2017-5468, CVE-2017-5469

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



--bP4PJc7ALWo8IeB6HvD358hWaPohNikdG--

--Htp1f2WMo7NPnv2j45M1fHP98S5RlQGKJ
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJY+ji7AAoJEGEfvezVlG4PxdIIAJ0/8/FG9HREmCZLvNAvcc6w
7my+1tq4ksCn8GCXlDADdfk/DBV35dJqcgnp9UWkn/tQo6aQxKDUN44UzXF019s8
877uK5zseBuEVzE2KvhPkVwoVqffPoqPvZhWUm4MubQW+9uj3AvgCrEYV1KsU1f8
hNEzzvAuip0YhwiFmMadHCWMqqB9BQAUMwR2zMS0kOUowNUVubRaB8KSztkYvWQF
Xe8afuOmO6swiJ0nFpUfCIgJYPIfky9P5BFbxDfNqkYEE+7SdE0px2+KxMWI65X2
gqTSz/Bb+h1wPRXnZ9v6MVRKvYfkwkaKeyJ6ywKbwkJhEW34hMFYm76sG5HO1QQ=
=zQRf
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--Htp1f2WMo7NPnv2j45M1fHP98S5RlQGKJ--


--===============5715659616840288359==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============5715659616840288359==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Red Hat Vir­tua­liza­t­i­on 4.1 ver­öf­fent­licht

7
KDE Ap­p­li­ca­ti­ons 17.04 frei­ge­ge­ben

15
Ubu­ntu mit GNOME soll be­reits mit 17.10 Stan­dard wer­den

0
ROSA Desk­top Fresh R9 er­hält­lich

6
Er­neu­te Ver­schie­bung von Java 9 ge­for­dert

13
Fi­re­fox 53 mit vie­len klei­nen Ver­bes­se­run­gen

7
Chro­me 58 er­schie­nen

1
FreeNAS zieht Frei­ga­be von »Cor­ral« zu­rück

1
FFm­peg 3.3 er­schie­nen

7
Pro­jekt Ha­li­um: Zu­sam­men­ar­beit der An­dro­id-Al­ter­na­ti­ven
 
Werbung