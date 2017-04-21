Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3260-1

April 21, 2017



firefox vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Firefox could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it

opened a malicious website.



Software Description:

- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser



Details:



Multiple security issues were discovered in Firefox. If a user were

tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit these to read uninitialized memory, obtain sensitive

information, spoof the addressbar contents or other UI elements, escape

the sandbox to read local files, conduct cross-site scripting (XSS)

attacks, cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5429, CVE-2017-5430, CVE-2017-5432,

CVE-2017-5433, CVE-2017-5434, CVE-2017-5435, CVE-2017-5436, CVE-2017-5437,

CVE-2017-5438, CVE-2017-5439, CVE-2017-5440, CVE-2017-5441, CVE-2017-5442,

CVE-2017-5443, CVE-2017-5444, CVE-2017-5445, CVE-2017-5446, CVE-2017-5447,

CVE-2017-5448, CVE-2017-5449, CVE-2017-5451, CVE-2017-5453, CVE-2017-5454,

CVE-2017-5455, CVE-2017-5456, CVE-2017-5458, CVE-2017-5459, CVE-2017-5460,

CVE-2017-5461, CVE-2017-5464, CVE-2017-5465, CVE-2017-5466, CVE-2017-5467,

CVE-2017-5468, CVE-2017-5469)



A flaw was discovered in the DRBG number generation in NSS. If an

attacker were able to perform a man-in-the-middle attack, this flaw

could potentially be exploited to view sensitive information.

(CVE-2017-5462)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

firefox 53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.17.04.1



Ubuntu 16.10:

firefox 53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

firefox 53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

firefox 53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3260-1

CVE-2017-5429, CVE-2017-5430, CVE-2017-5432, CVE-2017-5433,

CVE-2017-5434, CVE-2017-5435, CVE-2017-5436, CVE-2017-5437,

CVE-2017-5438, CVE-2017-5439, CVE-2017-5440, CVE-2017-5441,

CVE-2017-5442, CVE-2017-5443, CVE-2017-5444, CVE-2017-5445,

CVE-2017-5446, CVE-2017-5447, CVE-2017-5448, CVE-2017-5449,

CVE-2017-5451, CVE-2017-5453, CVE-2017-5454, CVE-2017-5455,

CVE-2017-5456, CVE-2017-5458, CVE-2017-5459, CVE-2017-5460,

CVE-2017-5461, CVE-2017-5462, CVE-2017-5464, CVE-2017-5465,

CVE-2017-5466, CVE-2017-5467, CVE-2017-5468, CVE-2017-5469



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.17.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/53.0+build6-0ubuntu0.14.04.1







