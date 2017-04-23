Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in python-django

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-c0ef6054d7

2017-04-22 03:35:57.947252

Name : python-django

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.9.13

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.djangoproject.com/

Summary : A high-level Python Web framework

Description :

Django is a high-level Python Web framework that encourages rapid

development and a clean, pragmatic design. It focuses on automating as

much as possible and adhering to the DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself)

principle.



Update Information:



update to 1.9.13, fix for CVE-2017-7233

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade python-django' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

