Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in python-django
Datum: So, 23. April 2017, 09:44
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7233

Fedora Update Notification

Name        : python-django

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 1.9.13

Release     : 1.fc25

URL         : http://www.djangoproject.com/

Summary     : A high-level Python Web framework

Description :

Django is a high-level Python Web framework that encourages rapid

development and a clean, pragmatic design. It focuses on automating as

much as possible and adhering to the DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself)

principle.



Update Information:



update to 1.9.13, fix for CVE-2017-7233

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade python-django' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

