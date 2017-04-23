|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in php-pear-CAS
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in php-pear-CAS
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-2a90185a04
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|So, 23. April 2017, 09:32
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-2a90185a04
2017-04-22 03:35:57.948061
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : php-pear-CAS
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.3.5
Release : 1.fc25
URL : https://wiki.jasig.org/display/CASC/phpCAS
Summary : Central Authentication Service client library in php
Description :
This package is a PEAR library for using a Central Authentication Service.
Autoloader '%{pear_phpdir}/CAS/Autoload.php';
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
**Changes in version 1.3.5** * Security Fixes: * Fix possible
authentication bypass in validateCAS20 [#228] (Gregory Boddin) * Bug Fixes:
* Fix file permissions (non-executable) [#177] (Remi Collet) * Fixed
translations Greek and Japanese [#192] (ikari7789) * Fix errors under
phpdbg
[#204] (MasonM) * Fix logout replication error [#213] (Gregory Boddin) *
Improvement: * Add more debug info to logout code [#95] (Joachim Fritschi)
* Allow longer ticket >32 chars for PGTStorage [#130] (Joachim Fritchi)
*
Improved verification of supplied CA arguments [#172] (Joachim Fritschi) *
Change minimum supported php version to 5.4 in documentation (Joachim
Fritschi)
* Add message to CAS_Authentication_Exception [#197] (Baldinof) * Ingnore
composer related files and directories [#201] (greg0ire) * Add setter for
cas client [#206] (greg0ire) * Add callback for attribute parsing [#205]
(Gregory Boddin) * Added setter for base url [#208] (LeopardDennis) *
Fix documentation of code documentation [#216] (erozqba) * Improved https
detection by HTTP_X_FORWARDED_Protocol [#220] (Gregory Boddin) * Add
language support for simplified chinese [#227] (phy25)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade php-pear-CAS' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|