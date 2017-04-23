Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in php-pear-CAS
Name: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in php-pear-CAS
ID: FEDORA-2017-2a90185a04
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 23. April 2017, 09:32
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-2a90185a04

2017-04-22 03:35:57.948061

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : php-pear-CAS

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 1.3.5

Release     : 1.fc25

URL         : https://wiki.jasig.org/display/CASC/phpCAS

Summary     : Central Authentication Service client library in php

Description :

This package is a PEAR library for using a Central Authentication Service.



Autoloader '%{pear_phpdir}/CAS/Autoload.php';



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



**Changes in version 1.3.5**  * Security Fixes:     * Fix possible

authentication bypass in validateCAS20 [#228] (Gregory Boddin)  * Bug Fixes:

* Fix file permissions (non-executable) [#177] (Remi Collet)     * Fixed

translations Greek and Japanese [#192] (ikari7789)     * Fix errors under
 phpdbg

[#204] (MasonM)     * Fix logout replication error [#213] (Gregory Boddin)  *

Improvement:     * Add more debug info to logout code [#95] (Joachim Fritschi)

* Allow longer ticket >32 chars for PGTStorage [#130] (Joachim Fritchi)    
 *

Improved verification of supplied CA arguments [#172] (Joachim Fritschi)     *

Change minimum supported php version to 5.4 in documentation (Joachim
 Fritschi)

* Add message to CAS_Authentication_Exception [#197] (Baldinof)     * Ingnore

composer related files and directories [#201] (greg0ire)     * Add setter for

cas client [#206] (greg0ire)     * Add callback for attribute parsing [#205]

(Gregory Boddin)     * Added setter for base url [#208] (LeopardDennis)     *

Fix documentation of code documentation [#216] (erozqba)     * Improved https

detection by HTTP_X_FORWARDED_Protocol [#220] (Gregory Boddin)     * Add

language support for simplified chinese [#227] (phy25)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade php-pear-CAS' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
