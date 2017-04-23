|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in backintime
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in backintime
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-8dce7a3940
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|So, 23. April 2017, 09:42
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1440556
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7572
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-8dce7a3940
2017-04-22 03:35:57.949371
Name : backintime
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.1.20
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://backintime.le-web.org
Summary : Simple backup tool inspired from the Flyback project and
TimeVault
Description :
Back In Time is a simple backup system for Linux inspired from
flyback project and TimeVault. The backup is done by taking
snapshots of a specified set of directories.
Update Information:
- update to 1.1.20 - fixes CVE-2017-7572
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1441585 - CVE-2017-7572 backintime: Race condition in the
checkPolkitPrivilege function [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441585
[ 2 ] Bug #1440556 - backintime-1.1.20 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1440556
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade backintime' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
