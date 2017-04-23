|
Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in libnl3
|Name:
|Zahlenüberlauf in libnl3
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-34f6e70fdd
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|So, 23. April 2017, 09:46
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0553
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-34f6e70fdd
2017-04-22 03:35:57.950856
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : libnl3
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 3.2.29
Release : 3.fc25
URL : http://www.infradead.org/~tgr/libnl/
Summary : Convenience library for kernel netlink sockets
Description :
This package contains a convenience library to simplify
using the Linux kernel's netlink sockets interface for
network manipulation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
lib: check for integer overflow in nlmsg_reserve() (rh#1440789, CVE-2017-0553)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1440789 - CVE-2017-0553 libnl3: libnl: Integer overflow in
nlmsg_reserve() [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1440789
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libnl3' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
|