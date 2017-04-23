Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in libnl3

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-34f6e70fdd

2017-04-22 03:35:57.950856

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name : libnl3

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 3.2.29

Release : 3.fc25

URL : http://www.infradead.org/~tgr/libnl/

Summary : Convenience library for kernel netlink sockets

Description :

This package contains a convenience library to simplify

using the Linux kernel's netlink sockets interface for

network manipulation



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Update Information:



lib: check for integer overflow in nlmsg_reserve() (rh#1440789, CVE-2017-0553)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1440789 - CVE-2017-0553 libnl3: libnl: Integer overflow in

nlmsg_reserve() [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1440789

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libnl3' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

