Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libarchive

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-55a8f10223

2017-04-22 03:35:57.950984

Name : libarchive

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 3.2.2

Release : 2.fc25

URL : http://www.libarchive.org/

Summary : A library for handling streaming archive formats

Description :

Libarchive is a programming library that can create and read several different

streaming archive formats, including most popular tar variants, several cpio

formats, and both BSD and GNU ar variants. It can also write shar archives and

read ISO9660 CDROM images and ZIP archives.



Update Information:



fix two minor CVEs by backporting upstream commits

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1439705 - CVE-2016-10209 libarchive: NULL pointer dereference in

archive_wstring_append_from_mbs function [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1439705

[ 2 ] Bug #1417920 - CVE-2017-5601 libarchive: Out of bounds read in

lha_read_file_header_1() function [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1417920

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libarchive' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

