Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mingw-gnutls

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-30e042c42a

2017-04-22 15:41:12.073599

Name : mingw-gnutls

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 3.5.11

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://www.gnutls.org/

Summary : MinGW GnuTLS TLS/SSL encryption library

Description :

GnuTLS TLS/SSL encryption library. This library is cross-compiled

for MinGW.



Update Information:



Security and bug fixes.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1443033

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1443033

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-gnutls' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

