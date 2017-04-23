|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mingw-gnutls
|Mehrere Probleme in mingw-gnutls
|FEDORA-2017-30e042c42a
|Fedora
|Fedora 26
|So, 23. April 2017, 09:50
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1443033
Originalnachricht
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-30e042c42a
2017-04-22 15:41:12.073599
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : mingw-gnutls
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 3.5.11
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://www.gnutls.org/
Summary : MinGW GnuTLS TLS/SSL encryption library
Description :
GnuTLS TLS/SSL encryption library. This library is cross-compiled
for MinGW.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Security and bug fixes.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1443033
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1443033
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-gnutls' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
