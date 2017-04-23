|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|SSA:2017-112-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1
|Datum:
|So, 23. April 2017, 09:55
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
Originalnachricht
[slackware-security] mozilla-firefox (SSA:2017-112-01)
New mozilla-firefox packages are available for Slackware 14.1 to
fix security and stability issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.1 ChangeLog:
patches/packages/mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz: Upgraded.
This release contains security fixes and improvements.
Also, switching back to the 45.x ESR branch due to instabilty of the
52.x ESR branch on Slackware 14.1.
For more information, see:
https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefoxESR.html
(* Security fix *)
Where to find the new packages:
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
MD5 signatures:
Slackware 14.1 package:
bb6fa12ed1db62a4f955bbdd9379d75b
mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
f143db31cf3401d7642da613ae2969bf
mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Installation instructions:
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
