Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: SSA:2017-112-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1
Datum: So, 23. April 2017, 09:55
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  mozilla-firefox (SSA:2017-112-01)

New mozilla-firefox packages are available for Slackware 14.1 to
fix security and stability issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.1 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release contains security fixes and improvements.
  Also, switching back to the 45.x ESR branch due to instabilty of the
  52.x ESR branch on Slackware 14.1.
  For more information, see:
    https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefoxESR.html
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.1 package:
bb6fa12ed1db62a4f955bbdd9379d75b 
 mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
f143db31cf3401d7642da613ae2969bf 
 mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlj7hzQACgkQakRjwEAQIjOjKQCfb6M+K6N3FuQehSUbhVu+mroU
xfwAnj1BWEQw9pYw3EescgPRy/UwpudP
=1WvN
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
