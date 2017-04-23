Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox



[slackware-security] mozilla-firefox (SSA:2017-112-01)



New mozilla-firefox packages are available for Slackware 14.1 to

fix security and stability issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.1 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz: Upgraded.

This release contains security fixes and improvements.

Also, switching back to the 45.x ESR branch due to instabilty of the

52.x ESR branch on Slackware 14.1.

For more information, see:

https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefoxESR.html

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.1 package:

bb6fa12ed1db62a4f955bbdd9379d75b

mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

f143db31cf3401d7642da613ae2969bf

mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg mozilla-firefox-45.9.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



