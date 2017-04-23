Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in ProFTPD
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Überschreiben von Dateien in ProFTPD
ID: SSA:2017-112-03
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: So, 23. April 2017, 09:58
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7418

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  proftpd (SSA:2017-112-03)

New proftpd packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/proftpd-1.3.5e-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release fixes a security issue:
  AllowChrootSymlinks off does not check entire DefaultRoot path for symlinks.
  For more information, see:
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7418
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
proftpd-1.3.5e-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
proftpd-1.3.6-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
proftpd-1.3.6-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 13.0 package:
29fac5225474d7067f752356e3da5a19  proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack13.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
2b2c93e021670a9d03344ddfa28c8f72  proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz

Slackware 13.1 package:
ad63b548c174417ff0783c1206557049  proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack13.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
8e96161f5a60b7f4b12a4d05fc66b108  proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz

Slackware 13.37 package:
ee0a7aee737cd3b348c75c3a4be4480f  proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
b02e14a5d3f0fd2ecbac46926b7b7af2  proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware 14.0 package:
3f7c345f620b44324dc587357403c062  proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
7631ac1d122b0f0cb2e7fad424851e19  proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
7608c56fe55109efbea7e99f8dcbef52  proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
ce1c02de624381d2b9811d78cb54edf8  proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
457000b30dd692332ec9ab122743f769  proftpd-1.3.5e-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
bbd36fe6b194c63e1d9e6a8393704586  proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
0399494a18f2ecfbfe81a0e301ed4064  n/proftpd-1.3.6-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
bbfafeb1b6ed34f1c610715405923e5f  n/proftpd-1.3.6-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg proftpd-1.3.5e-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlj7hzgACgkQakRjwEAQIjNwvwCcCgFud4425Bi0FFxgNW02At0Y
KN8AoJGlptZcMqFE4FuEwSpSTc0tdsBn
=IsVE
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

1
Red Hat Vir­tua­liza­t­i­on 4.1 ver­öf­fent­licht

22
KDE Ap­p­li­ca­ti­ons 17.04 frei­ge­ge­ben

29
Ubu­ntu mit GNOME soll be­reits mit 17.10 Stan­dard wer­den

0
ROSA Desk­top Fresh R9 er­hält­lich

7
Er­neu­te Ver­schie­bung von Java 9 ge­for­dert

13
Fi­re­fox 53 mit vie­len klei­nen Ver­bes­se­run­gen

7
Chro­me 58 er­schie­nen

1
FreeNAS zieht Frei­ga­be von »Cor­ral« zu­rück

1
FFm­peg 3.3 er­schie­nen

7
Pro­jekt Ha­li­um: Zu­sam­men­ar­beit der An­dro­id-Al­ter­na­ti­ven
 
Werbung