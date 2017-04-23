|
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in ProFTPD
|Überschreiben von Dateien in ProFTPD
|SSA:2017-112-03
|Slackware
|Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|So, 23. April 2017, 09:58
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7418
Originalnachricht
New proftpd packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
patches/packages/proftpd-1.3.5e-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This release fixes a security issue:
AllowChrootSymlinks off does not check entire DefaultRoot path for symlinks.
For more information, see:
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7418
(* Security fix *)
Where to find the new packages:
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
proftpd-1.3.5e-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
proftpd-1.3.6-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
proftpd-1.3.6-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
Slackware 13.0 package:
29fac5225474d7067f752356e3da5a19 proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
2b2c93e021670a9d03344ddfa28c8f72 proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware 13.1 package:
ad63b548c174417ff0783c1206557049 proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
8e96161f5a60b7f4b12a4d05fc66b108 proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware 13.37 package:
ee0a7aee737cd3b348c75c3a4be4480f proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
b02e14a5d3f0fd2ecbac46926b7b7af2 proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware 14.0 package:
3f7c345f620b44324dc587357403c062 proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
7631ac1d122b0f0cb2e7fad424851e19 proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
7608c56fe55109efbea7e99f8dcbef52 proftpd-1.3.5e-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
ce1c02de624381d2b9811d78cb54edf8 proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
457000b30dd692332ec9ab122743f769 proftpd-1.3.5e-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
bbd36fe6b194c63e1d9e6a8393704586 proftpd-1.3.5e-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
0399494a18f2ecfbfe81a0e301ed4064 n/proftpd-1.3.6-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
bbfafeb1b6ed34f1c610715405923e5f n/proftpd-1.3.6-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg proftpd-1.3.5e-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
