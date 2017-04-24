|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oracle JDK
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Oracle JDK
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:1119-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Mo, 24. April 2017, 14:39
|Referenzen:
|http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/java/javase/documentation/overview-156328.html#R160_151
http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/security-advisory/cpuapr2017-3236618.html#AppendixJAVA
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3533
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3539
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3544
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3526
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3509
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: java-1.6.0-sun security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1119-01
Product: Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1119
Issue date: 2017-04-24
CVE Names: CVE-2017-3509 CVE-2017-3526 CVE-2017-3533
CVE-2017-3539 CVE-2017-3544
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for java-1.6.0-sun is now available for Oracle Java for Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 6 and Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Compute Node (v. 7) - x86_64
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop 6 - i386, x86_64
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node 6 - i386, x86_64
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - x86_64
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server 6 - i386, x86_64
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation 6 - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
Oracle Java SE version 6 includes the Oracle Java Runtime Environment and
the Oracle Java Software Development Kit.
This update upgrades Oracle Java SE 6 to version 6 Update 151.
Security Fix(es):
* This update fixes multiple vulnerabilities in the Oracle Java Runtime
Environment and the Oracle Java Software Development Kit. Further
information about these flaws can be found on the Oracle Java SE Critical
Patch Update Advisory page, listed in the References section.
(CVE-2017-3509, CVE-2017-3526, CVE-2017-3533, CVE-2017-3539, CVE-2017-3544)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
All running instances of Oracle Java must be restarted for this update to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1443052 - CVE-2017-3509 OpenJDK: improper re-use of NTLM authenticated
connections (Networking, 8163520)
1443068 - CVE-2017-3544 OpenJDK: newline injection in the SMTP client
(Networking, 8171533)
1443083 - CVE-2017-3533 OpenJDK: newline injection in the FTP client
(Networking, 8170222)
1443097 - CVE-2017-3539 OpenJDK: MD5 allowed for jar verification (Security,
8171121)
1443252 - CVE-2017-3526 OpenJDK: incomplete XML parse tree size enforcement
(JAXP, 8169011)
6. Package List:
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop 6:
i386:
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
x86_64:
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node 6:
i386:
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
x86_64:
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server 6:
i386:
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
x86_64:
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation 6:
i386:
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
x86_64:
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
x86_64:
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Compute Node (v. 7):
x86_64:
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
x86_64:
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
x86_64:
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3509
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3526
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3533
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3539
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3544
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
cpuapr2017-3236618.html#AppendixJAVA
overview-156328.html#R160_151
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFY/eCVXlSAg2UNWIIRAryQAKCgtUC0Msx0lOkFj9tO/A4VBttsYQCeOmpK
xYceePDrSie861FXVjEL744=
=XDJG
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
|
|