Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oracle JDK

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: java-1.6.0-sun security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1119-01

Product: Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1119

Issue date: 2017-04-24

CVE Names: CVE-2017-3509 CVE-2017-3526 CVE-2017-3533

CVE-2017-3539 CVE-2017-3544

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for java-1.6.0-sun is now available for Oracle Java for Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 6 and Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Compute Node (v. 7) - x86_64

Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop 6 - i386, x86_64

Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node 6 - i386, x86_64

Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - x86_64

Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server 6 - i386, x86_64

Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation 6 - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



Oracle Java SE version 6 includes the Oracle Java Runtime Environment and

the Oracle Java Software Development Kit.



This update upgrades Oracle Java SE 6 to version 6 Update 151.



Security Fix(es):



* This update fixes multiple vulnerabilities in the Oracle Java Runtime

Environment and the Oracle Java Software Development Kit. Further

information about these flaws can be found on the Oracle Java SE Critical

Patch Update Advisory page, listed in the References section.

(CVE-2017-3509, CVE-2017-3526, CVE-2017-3533, CVE-2017-3539, CVE-2017-3544)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



All running instances of Oracle Java must be restarted for this update to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1443052 - CVE-2017-3509 OpenJDK: improper re-use of NTLM authenticated

connections (Networking, 8163520)

1443068 - CVE-2017-3544 OpenJDK: newline injection in the SMTP client

(Networking, 8171533)

1443083 - CVE-2017-3533 OpenJDK: newline injection in the FTP client

(Networking, 8170222)

1443097 - CVE-2017-3539 OpenJDK: MD5 allowed for jar verification (Security,

8171121)

1443252 - CVE-2017-3526 OpenJDK: incomplete XML parse tree size enforcement

(JAXP, 8169011)



6. Package List:



Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop 6:



i386:

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node 6:



i386:

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server 6:



i386:

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation 6:



i386:

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



x86_64:

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Compute Node (v. 7):



x86_64:

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



x86_64:

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Oracle Java for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



x86_64:

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-demo-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-devel-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-jdbc-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-plugin-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.6.0-sun-src-1.6.0.151-1jpp.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3509

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3526

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3533

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3539

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3544

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

cpuapr2017-3236618.html#AppendixJAVA

overview-156328.html#R160_151



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFY/eCVXlSAg2UNWIIRAryQAKCgtUC0Msx0lOkFj9tO/A4VBttsYQCeOmpK

xYceePDrSie861FXVjEL744=

=XDJG

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





