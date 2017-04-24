|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|SSA:2017-114-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Mo, 24. April 2017, 22:59
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
[slackware-security] mozilla-firefox (SSA:2017-114-01)
New mozilla-firefox packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to
fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This release contains security fixes and improvements.
For more information, see:
https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefoxESR.html
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.2 package:
c18d71f0cce6edc6196396837a54145e
mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
addc4ea8de58ca9c4b2b36095d45d885
mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
696ff69ba43e97f67c9113ce4fe8f801 xap/mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
e75fde087fc8be3b8ba5d211034de7e0 xap/mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
|
|