Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

[slackware-security] mozilla-firefox (SSA:2017-114-01)



New mozilla-firefox packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to

fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This release contains security fixes and improvements.

For more information, see:

https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefoxESR.html

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.2 package:

c18d71f0cce6edc6196396837a54145e

mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

addc4ea8de58ca9c4b2b36095d45d885

mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

696ff69ba43e97f67c9113ce4fe8f801 xap/mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

e75fde087fc8be3b8ba5d211034de7e0 xap/mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



