Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: SSA:2017-114-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Mo, 24. April 2017, 22:59
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  mozilla-firefox (SSA:2017-114-01)

New mozilla-firefox packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to
fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release contains security fixes and improvements.
  For more information, see:
    https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefoxESR.html
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.2 package:
c18d71f0cce6edc6196396837a54145e 
 mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
addc4ea8de58ca9c4b2b36095d45d885 
 mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
696ff69ba43e97f67c9113ce4fe8f801  xap/mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
e75fde087fc8be3b8ba5d211034de7e0  xap/mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-firefox-52.1.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlj+QE8ACgkQakRjwEAQIjM8FwCfQD+VoeOmXqW7xt3nnrjjzs5X
K3YAnA/EuluBipKv5QBXitqNNdMKxXf3
=So5N
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Linux Foun­da­ti­on grün­det EdgeX Found­ry für Un­ter­neh­mens-In­ter­net der Dinge

2
OpenLa­ra – Lara Croft im Web­brow­ser

3
Ubu­ntu Touch: Ab Juni keine Up­dates mehr

11
»A­tom«-E­di­tor ge­winnt an Ge­schwin­dig­keit

1
Me­tron und Fi­ne­r­act wer­den Top­le­vel-Pro­jek­te der Apa­che Soft­ware Foun­da­ti­on

3
Ubu­ntu 17.10 soll »Art­ful Aard­var­k« hei­ßen

63
Ubu­ntu 18.04: Pe­ti­ti­on für Plas­ma als Stan­dar­d-Desk­top

26
Open­sus­e: Auf 42 folgt 15

0
»Li­nux Pre­sen­ta­ti­on Day« wird in­ter­na­tio­na­ler

1
Red Hat Vir­tua­liza­t­i­on 4.1 ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung