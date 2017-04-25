Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1098-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Di, 25. April 2017, 06:24
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5058
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5069
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5060
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5066
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5061
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5065
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5057
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5067
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5059
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5063
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5062
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5064

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:1098-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1035103 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-5057 CVE-2017-5058 CVE-2017-5059
                    CVE-2017-5060 CVE-2017-5061 CVE-2017-5062
                    CVE-2017-5063 CVE-2017-5064 CVE-2017-5065
                    CVE-2017-5066 CVE-2017-5067 CVE-2017-5069
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 12 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update to Chromium 58.0.3029.81 fixes the following security issues
   (bsc#1035103):

   - CVE-2017-5057: Type confusion in PDFium
   - CVE-2017-5058: Heap use after free in Print Preview
   - CVE-2017-5059: Type confusion in Blink
   - CVE-2017-5060: URL spoofing in Omnibox
   - CVE-2017-5061: URL spoofing in Omnibox
   - CVE-2017-5062: Use after free in Chrome Apps
   - CVE-2017-5063: Heap overflow in Skia
   - CVE-2017-5064: Use after free in Blink
   - CVE-2017-5065: Incorrect UI in Blink
   - CVE-2017-5066: Incorrect signature handing in Networking
   - CVE-2017-5067: URL spoofing in Omnibox
   - CVE-2017-5069: Cross-origin bypass in Blink


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-508=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-508=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-58.0.3029.81-104.9.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-104.9.1
      chromium-58.0.3029.81-104.9.1
      chromium-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-104.9.1
      chromium-debugsource-58.0.3029.81-104.9.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-58.0.3029.81-111.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-111.1
      chromium-58.0.3029.81-111.1
      chromium-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-111.1
      chromium-debugsource-58.0.3029.81-111.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5057.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5058.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5059.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5060.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5061.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5062.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5063.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5064.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5065.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5066.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5067.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5069.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1035103

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Linux Foun­da­ti­on grün­det EdgeX Found­ry für Un­ter­neh­mens-In­ter­net der Dinge

2
OpenLa­ra – Lara Croft im Web­brow­ser

3
Ubu­ntu Touch: Ab Juni keine Up­dates mehr

11
»A­tom«-E­di­tor ge­winnt an Ge­schwin­dig­keit

1
Me­tron und Fi­ne­r­act wer­den Top­le­vel-Pro­jek­te der Apa­che Soft­ware Foun­da­ti­on

3
Ubu­ntu 17.10 soll »Art­ful Aard­var­k« hei­ßen

63
Ubu­ntu 18.04: Pe­ti­ti­on für Plas­ma als Stan­dar­d-Desk­top

26
Open­sus­e: Auf 42 folgt 15

0
»Li­nux Pre­sen­ta­ti­on Day« wird in­ter­na­tio­na­ler

1
Red Hat Vir­tua­liza­t­i­on 4.1 ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung