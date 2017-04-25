Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

Affected Products: SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 12 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update to Chromium 58.0.3029.81 fixes the following security issues (bsc#1035103):
- CVE-2017-5057: Type confusion in PDFium - CVE-2017-5058: Heap use after free in Print Preview - CVE-2017-5059: Type confusion in Blink - CVE-2017-5060: URL spoofing in Omnibox - CVE-2017-5061: URL spoofing in Omnibox - CVE-2017-5062: Use after free in Chrome Apps - CVE-2017-5063: Heap overflow in Skia - CVE-2017-5064: Use after free in Blink - CVE-2017-5065: Incorrect UI in Blink - CVE-2017-5066: Incorrect signature handing in Networking - CVE-2017-5067: URL spoofing in Omnibox - CVE-2017-5069: Cross-origin bypass in Blink
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-508=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 (x86_64):