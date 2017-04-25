Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1100-1

Rating: important

References: #1035103

Cross-References: CVE-2017-5057 CVE-2017-5058 CVE-2017-5059

CVE-2017-5060 CVE-2017-5061 CVE-2017-5062

CVE-2017-5063 CVE-2017-5064 CVE-2017-5065

CVE-2017-5066 CVE-2017-5067 CVE-2017-5069



Affected Products:

SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 12 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update to Chromium 58.0.3029.81 fixes the following security issues

(bsc#1035103):



- CVE-2017-5057: Type confusion in PDFium

- CVE-2017-5058: Heap use after free in Print Preview

- CVE-2017-5059: Type confusion in Blink

- CVE-2017-5060: URL spoofing in Omnibox

- CVE-2017-5061: URL spoofing in Omnibox

- CVE-2017-5062: Use after free in Chrome Apps

- CVE-2017-5063: Heap overflow in Skia

- CVE-2017-5064: Use after free in Blink

- CVE-2017-5065: Incorrect UI in Blink

- CVE-2017-5066: Incorrect signature handing in Networking

- CVE-2017-5067: URL spoofing in Omnibox

- CVE-2017-5069: Cross-origin bypass in Blink





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-508=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 (x86_64):



chromedriver-58.0.3029.81-14.1

chromedriver-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-14.1

chromium-58.0.3029.81-14.1

chromium-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-14.1

chromium-debugsource-58.0.3029.81-14.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5057.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5058.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5059.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5060.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5061.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5062.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5063.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5064.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5065.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5066.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5067.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5069.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1035103



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

