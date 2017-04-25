Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in collectd
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in collectd
ID: FEDORA-2017-80763c8c03
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 25. April 2017, 06:28
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7401

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-80763c8c03

2017-04-24 20:55:14.652122

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : collectd

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 5.7.1

Release     : 3.fc25

URL         : https://collectd.org/

Summary     : Statistics collection daemon for filling RRD files

Description :

collectd is a daemon which collects system performance statistics periodically

and provides mechanisms to store the values in a variety of ways,

for example in RRD files.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Fix  CVE-2017-7401 collectd: Infinite loop due to incorrect interaction of

parse_packet() and parse_part_sign_sha256() functions. This is a bug in the

network plugin.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1439674 - CVE-2017-7401 collectd: Infinite loop due to incorrect
 interaction of parse_packet() and parse_part_sign_sha256() functions

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1439674

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade collectd' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
