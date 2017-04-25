Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in ansible

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-3f40aa3d64

2017-04-24 20:55:14.653492

Name : ansible

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.3.0.0

Release : 3.fc25

URL : http://ansible.com

Summary : SSH-based configuration management, deployment, and task

execution system

Description :



Ansible is a radically simple model-driven configuration management,

multi-node deployment, and remote task execution system. Ansible works

over SSH and does not require any software or daemons to be installed

on remote nodes. Extension modules can be written in any language and

are transferred to managed machines automatically.



Update Information:



Backport fix for https://github.com/ansible/ansible/issues/22572 ---- Many

bugfixes and improvements. See

https://github.com/ansible/ansible/blob/stable-2.3/CHANGELOG.md for full list of

changes. rst and html docs have been split out into a ansible-docs

subpackage.

Includes fix for CVE-2017-7466

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1441355 - CVE-2017-7466 ansible: Arbitrary code execution on

control node (incomplete fix for CVE-2016-9587) [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441355

