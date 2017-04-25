Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in icu

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-1aa946d52b

2017-04-24 20:55:14.653965

Name : icu

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 57.1

Release : 5.fc25

URL : http://www.icu-project.org/

Summary : International Components for Unicode

Description :

Tools and utilities for developing with icu.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-7867 CVE-2017-7868

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1444097 - CVE-2017-7867 icu: Heap-buffer overflow in

utext_setNativeIndex function

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444097

[ 2 ] Bug #1444098 - CVE-2017-7868 icu: Heap-buffer overflow in

utext_moveIndex32 function

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444098

