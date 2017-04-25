Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in icu

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-1aa946d52b
2017-04-24 20:55:14.653965
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : icu
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 57.1
Release : 5.fc25
URL : http://www.icu-project.org/
Summary : International Components for Unicode
Description :
Tools and utilities for developing with icu.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2017-7867 CVE-2017-7868
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1444097 - CVE-2017-7867 icu: Heap-buffer overflow in utext_setNativeIndex function
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444097
[ 2 ] Bug #1444098 - CVE-2017-7868 icu: Heap-buffer overflow in utext_moveIndex32 function
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444098
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade icu' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
