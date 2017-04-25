Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in icu
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in icu
ID: FEDORA-2017-1aa946d52b
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 25. April 2017, 06:31
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7868
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7867

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-1aa946d52b

2017-04-24 20:55:14.653965

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : icu

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 57.1

Release     : 5.fc25

URL         : http://www.icu-project.org/

Summary     : International Components for Unicode

Description :

Tools and utilities for developing with icu.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-7867 CVE-2017-7868

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1444097 - CVE-2017-7867 icu: Heap-buffer overflow in
 utext_setNativeIndex function

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444097

  [ 2 ] Bug #1444098 - CVE-2017-7868 icu: Heap-buffer overflow in
 utext_moveIndex32 function

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444098

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade icu' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
