Sicherheit: Denial of Service in pcre

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-b4d4a46af6

2017-04-24 20:55:14.654084

Name : pcre

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 8.40

Release : 7.fc25

URL : http://www.pcre.org/

Summary : Perl-compatible regular expression library

Description :

PCRE, Perl-compatible regular expression, library has its own native API, but

a set of wrapper functions that are based on the POSIX API are also supplied

in the libpcreposix library. Note that this just provides a POSIX calling

interface to PCRE: the regular expressions themselves still follow Perl syntax

and semantics. This package provides support for strings in 8-bit and UTF-8

encodings. Detailed change log is provided by pcre-doc package.



Update Information:



This release fixes a crash when finding a Unicode property for a character

with

a code point greater than 0x10ffff in UTF-32 library while UTF mode is

disabled

and JIT mde enabled. It also fixes a buffer overlflow in pcretest tool when

copying a string in UTF-32 mode.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1434504 - CVE-2017-7186 pcre: Invalid Unicode property lookup

(8.41/7, 10.24/2)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1434504

